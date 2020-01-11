Microbiology Testing Market : Growth Analysis, Trends and Scope till 2025

Microbiology testing is used for individuals in order to detect the presence of pathogenic microorganisms and their metabolites. It is growing at a faster pace due to rise in the demand from in-vitro diagnostics industry and for its application to check for impurity or presence of any microorganisms such as yeast, fungi, bacteria, and viruses in a sample. For example, microbiology testing is beneficial for examining the microbial presence in a given sample, for the diagnosis of tuberculosis, syphilis, Ebola virus, HIV and many infectious diseases. It is used in various applications such as healthcare for disease diagnostics, in the food industry for food safety testing especially the canned foods, in the cosmetic industry, and for environmental monitoring. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has set scientific standards for microbiology testing in various applications. The companies that manufacture drugs, cosmetics, packaged food items, etc., use these regulatory standards to ensure that their products are safe for human consumption.

Global microbiology testing market can be segmented on the basis of product (consumable and instruments), by microbial testing type (viral, bacterial, and fungal), by applications (traditional, rapid, and molecular) and by end-user (hospitals and academics), and by geography. On the basis of products, the segments are consumables and instruments. Consumables are further divided into reagents and kits. Kits occupy the major market share amongst consumables due to its rise in utility by healthcare and diagnostic centers. Instruments are subdivided into microbiology analyzers, automated microbiology instruments, and microbiology analyzers. It is projected that automated microbiology instruments will experience a rapid growth in the upcoming years. Microbiology analyzers are segmented into microscopes, molecular diagnostic instruments, and mass spectrometers. Mass spectrometers are expected to experience a swift development due to increase in the adoption of the device as well as increasing efficiency. Based on the testing type the microbiology testing can be done for the analysis of bacteria like E. coli, fungi (e.g. mold), and viruses such as HIV and Ebola. It can also be used to detect the presence of endotoxins, mycotoxins, pollen, allergens, and particulates in the air, water, dust, food, and consumer products. On the basis of end-user, the microbiology testing market is segmented into academia and hospitals. Academia includes research laboratories, microbial testing labs, food testing laboratory and pathology labs, while in hospitals microbial testing is used for the diagnosis of respiratory diseases, periodontal diseases, sexually transmitted infections, and urinary tract infections. Respiratory disease segment dominates the market owing to rise in inflammatory diseases as a result of rising population of smokers and increase in pollution level which may lead to certain chronic diseases such as asthma.

Technological developments, growing awareness about preventive medicine, rising incidence of infectious diseases, favorable funding and research grants, growing healthcare expenditure across the world, and public-private investments in the field of life science research & developments are the key market drivers for the microbiology testing industry. Furthermore, improving healthcare infrastructure across the emerging markets demand for advanced molecular diagnostic products. Operational barriers to diagnostic test usage, intense competition among vendors, and bundled sales by market leaders across major markets are the major challenge limiting the growth of the microbiology testing market. However, growing demand for point-of-care (POC) diagnostics is the latest trend being observed in the microbiology testing market.

