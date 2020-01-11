The report “Mobile Point Of Sale Devices (mPOS) Market 2019 Competition News, Trends and Forecast by 2028 “, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts.

The global market for mobile point of sale devices (mPOS) market is expected to trace an ascending growth path in the years to come. The primary reason behind the growth of the global mobile point of sale devices (mPOS) market is the advent of digital transformations across the world. The reliance of the masses on smart phones and digital technologies has emerged as the salient trend across the world. Mobile point of sale devices (mPOS) have further eased the use of credit cards, debit cards, and mobile wallets. Hence, the convenience offered by mobile point of sale devices (mPOS) to the consumers has played a major role in market growth.

The installation of mobile point of sale devices (mPOS) devices is easy and hassle-free. For this reason, these devices are installed across a wide range of retail outlets and service centers. Hence, it is expected that the global mobile point of sale devices (mPOS) would experience tremendous demand in the forthcoming years. Furthermore, the vendors within the global market for mobile point of sale devices (mPOS) have recruited distributors of these devices. This factor has helped in marketing and popularising mobile point of sale devices (mPOS) across various regional pockets.

The quest of the consumers to ease their shopping experiences has led retail outlets and shopping centers to adopt new and advancec technologies. This factor has also played a pivotal role in the growth of the global market for mobile point of sale devices (mPOS). The market for mobile point of sale devices (mPOS) in North America is expanding at a stellar rate due to the presence of matured retail centers in the US and Canada.

Point of sale device (mPOS) performs the function of electronic point of sale terminal or cash register with the help of a smartphone, tablet or dedicated wireless device. Mobile point of sale devices (mPOS) are wireless devices and process the payments from various methods like credit cards and debit cards, recently the Mobile point of sale device services are extended to mobile wallets and NFC as well.

Mobile point of sale device (mPOS) are cost efficient and suitable for all types of businesses, Mobile point of sale device is equipped with SIM card slot which enables the merchants at remote locations to operate smoothly. Mobile point of sale device eliminates a single point of check out for big business which enhances customer buying experience.

Mobile point of sale Devices (mPOS) Market Drivers and Restraints

Key driver for Mobile point of sale (mPOS) devices includes low cost of devices. Mobile point of sale devices (mPOS) can be equipped with any existing smartphone, mobility is another key driver for the Mobile point of sale device market, Mobile point of sale devices can be operated at any remote locations and supports the merchants who has no fixed place, other drivers include high level of customization basing on the requirement of the customer. Mobile point of sale devices also offers the customers with centralized data base management.

Migration from conventional POS systems to Mobile point of sale devices (mPOS) system is one of the key restrains for the market. Preference for cash transactions rather than Mobile point of sale devices (mPOS) transactions by micro and small merchants is another restraint for Mobile point of sale devices market. Security risks associated with Mobile point of sale device is also one of the key restraints.

Mobile point of sale Devices (mPOS): Market Segmentation

Mobile point of sale devices market is mainly segmented by

By Solution Type

Integrated Card Reader Solutions

Card Reader Accessories

Dongles

Sleeves

By Technology

Hybrid Technology Solutions

EMV Chip

Pin Magnetic-Stripe Chip

Sign Near Field Communication (NFC)

Biometrics

By End-use

Restaurant Hospitality (Lodging)

Healthcare

Retail Warehouse/Distribution

Entertainment

Mobile point of sale (mPOS) Devices : Regional Outlook

On the basis of regions, Mobile point of sale (mPOS) Devices can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East and Africa.

North America and Western Europe Mobile point of sale (mPOS) Devices market is predominantly mature as compared to the other regional market as they are fast in the adoption of technology. Mobile point of sale (mPOS) Devices in Asia Pacific excluding Japan and Japan are expected to possess maximum potential in the forecast period. Mobile point of sale (mPOS) Devices in Latin America and Middle East and Africa are also projected to witness positive growth during the forecast period.

Mobile point of sale (mPOS) Devices market: Competition Landscape

Key vendor in the Mobile point of sale (mPOS) Devices market includes VeriFone Systems Inc, Square Inc, First Data Corp, LifePay ZAO, Upserve Inc, Paynear Solutions Private Limited, CardFlight, Inc. Ingenico Group, Zebra Technologies Corp, Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P.

The report provides the following information:

MRR.BIZ is a leading provider of strategic market research. Our vast repository consists research reports, data books, company profiles, and regional market data sheets. We regularly update the data and analysis of a wide-ranging products and services around the world. As readers, you will have access to the latest information on almost 300 industries and their sub-segments. Both large Fortune 500 companies and SMEs have found those useful. This is because we customize our offerings keeping in mind the specific requirements of our clients.

