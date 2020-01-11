Nurse Call Systems Market 2019 Global Technology, Development, Trends and Forecasts to 2025

Global Nurse Call Systems Industry

Global nurse call systems market is predicted to grow at the CAGR of 10.2% during 2018-2023. Improving healthcare system is one of the significant factors for the growth of the nurse call systems market across the globe. The increasing healthcare spending and significance of IoT (Internet of Things) in healthcare are motivating the hospitals and clinics to purchase the high-tech information system. In 2016, the US healthcare costs were more than $3.3 trillion which was more than 17.9% of the total GDP. The major factors for this growth include cohesive government policies and lifestyle changes. Moreover, integration of real-time visibility and a nurse call system allow various process, safety and improve quality of care improvements. Several technological advancements in these systems are motivating the market. For instance, staff wearing Wi-Fi tags can be located precisely during entry or exit at patient rooms or anywhere throughout the hospital or any healthcare provider.

A significant growth in integration of nurse call systems, EHR (Electronic Health Record) and EMR Electronic Medical Record) have been optimizing productivity and providing better patient care. Hospitals and clinics are adopting these devices globally and act as major contributors for nurse call systems market. However, several factors such as high costs of implementation of these systems along with lack of skilled professionals have been hindering the market growth. Additionally, regulatory standard barriers for product approvals also affect the market. However, several factors such as rising adoption of healthcare IT in emerging economies will be driving the market in future. Moreover, growing number of market players offering a broad range of these systems would motivate the market growth in future.

North America contributes for the major share of global nurse call systems market due to significant adoption of these systems in hospitals and other clinics in the region. Rising adoption of EHR and EMR along with increasing healthcare expenditure promotes the adoption of these systems in the region motivating the market. APAC region has been predicted as the fastest growing region due to rising investment in healthcare infrastructure and cohesive government policies in the region. Furthermore, rising geriatric population and growth in healthcare innovations in countries such as China, Japan and India are motivating the market in the region.

The major global nurse call systems market players such as Azure Healthcare, Cornell Communications, Inc., Philips Healthcare, Honeywell International, Inc., STANLEY Healthcare, Tektone Sound & Signal MFG., Inc., Wireless Nursecall Systems, Inc. and so forth have been contributing into the growth of the market. R&D, partnership, product launch and collaboration are the key winning strategies adopted by the market players across the globe.

