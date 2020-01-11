Pedestrian Detection System for Automotive Market – Rapid increase in population and rise in number of pedestrians on the street is fuelling the demand for safety while driving

The pedestrian detection system for automotive is an automated sophisticated driver assist system whose main function is to scan and detect pedestrians, cyclists, and objects on the road and avoids the vehicle from following towards the pedestrian direction, thereby restricting road fatalities. The pedestrian detection system for automotive is an important and vital technology of the advance driver assistance system (ADAS), which primarily assists the driver and offers safety to both vehicle and passenger. The pedestrian detection system detects pedestrian and other obstacles via cameras, LiDAR, and other optical sensors and alerts the driver through an automatically triggered alarm. It also detects and warns against other vehicles as an add-on feature, which helps prevent possible vehicle collision.

Rapid increase in population and rise in number of pedestrians on the street is fuelling the demand for safety while driving. These are key factors that are likely to boost the pedestrian detection system for automotive market during the forecast period. Rising pedestrian fatalities, which accounts for around 31,000 pedestrian deaths and approximately 430,000 getting injured across the globe, every year, is a major concern, which has prompted auto manufacturers to develop technology that detects pedestrians supplemented with certain change in road traffic safety norms and policies. This is another factor that is projected to drive the pedestrian detection system for automotive market during the forecast period.

Furthermore, surge in adoption of advance driver assistance system in vehicles, owing to safety and safety regulations and the introduction of autonomous cars and their adoption are likely to propel the pedestrian detection system for automotive market during the forecast period. However, integrated low resolution camera coupled with large distance of the pedestrian is likely to pose a challenge for the system to detect and warn the driver of the possible presence of a pedestrian. Additionally, different backgrounds and body shapes, size, and colors of clothes are expected to hinder the efficiency of the pedestrian detection system for automotive.

The global pedestrian detection system for automotive market can be segmented based on component, vehicle type, sales channel, and region. Based on component, the pedestrian detection system for automotive market can be bifurcated into camera, sensor, and others. In terms of component, the camera segment holds a higher share of the market, as compared to other segment. This is majorly due to the component being vital to the system, which scans and detects a pedestrian and alerts the vehicle’s driver.

Based on vehicle type, the pedestrian detection system for automotive market can be divided into passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle. The passenger vehicle segment accounts for a higher share of the market. According to WHO, pedestrian fatalities are the tenth-leading cause of death, globally. This has led to higher adoption of pedestrian detection system for automotive in passenger vehicles. The segment is likely to expand at a healthy growth rate and is projected to remain prominent during the forecast period.

In terms of sales channel, the pedestrian detection system for automotive market can be classified into original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket. The aftermarket segment leads the pedestrian detection system for automotive market. This is primarily attributed to higher adoption of ADAS and surge in awareness about safety while riding. Furthermore, couple of components of the pedestrian detection system possess a shorter lifespan and requires regular replacement, thereby boosting the aftermarket segment of the market.

In terms of geography, the pedestrian detection system for automotive market can be segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Among regions, Europe dominates the global pedestrian detection system market. This is primarily due to the higher rate of adoption of ADAS in the region supplemented with stringent safety policies by regulatory bodies in the region, which in turn has led to higher penetration of the pedestrian detection system for automotive. Moreover, presence of prominent and major auto manufactures and availability of automotive components in the region are likely to drive the pedestrian detection system for automotive market in the region.

Prominent players operating in the global pedestrian detection system for automotive market include Delphi, Mobileye, Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Valeo, Autoliv Inc., Wabco, and Magna International.