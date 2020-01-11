Plant Growth Regulators Market – Upcoming Trends and Overview Forecast till 2027

Transparency Market Research (TMR) delivers key insights on the global plant growth regulators marketin its upcoming outlook titled, “Plant Growth Regulators Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018-2027”. In terms of value, the global plant growth regulator market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period due to various factors, regarding which TMR offers vital insights in detail.

Plant growth regulators influence the growth and differentiation of plant cells, tissues, and organs. They promote the fast growth of plants, no matter if they are fruits & vegetables, cereals & grains, oilseeds & pulses, or turf & ornamentals which indirectly helps in meeting the rising consumer demand for various types of food products. Hence, this one critical factor helps in driving the demand for plant growth regulators.

Request For Report Brochure For Latest Industry Insights @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=1314

Owing to the surging demand for fruit and vegetable products, major food producers are looking out for solutions, technology and have been looking out for ways on improving their productivity in order to meet the increasing demand for various types of fruits, vegetables and other crops. As a result, several growers have been using plant growth regulators as one of the methods to bolster the production of fruits and vegetables, and eventually catering to the rising demand for related products.

Food and agribusiness form a total value sales of US$ 5 trillion per year, and are being expected to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period. If the current trend continues at the same pace, by 2050, the caloric demand will increase by 70 percent, and the crop demand for human consumption and animal feed will shoot up by nearly 100%. Meeting the demand of this magnitude would be a task for manufacturers as well as producers.

Obtain Report Details @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/plant-growth-regulators.html

As a result, several key organizations have been taking necessary steps such as adopting latest technologies and solutions to improve crop efficiency as well as the quality of the food. Syngenta one of the key players in the production of chemical solutions, and has major research centers in Switzerland and the U.K. dedicated to developing a portfolio of herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, nematicides and crop enhancing chemicals with broad application as foliar, soil, and seed treatment for the agriculture and lawn garden segments.