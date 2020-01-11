Preimplantation Genetic Diagnosis Market Estimated to Expand at a 6.28% CAGR through 2020

The use of array comparative genomic hybridization (aCGH) and fluorescent in situ hybridization (FISH) techniques in PGD has improved the process efficiency and success rate of pregnancy through IVF. Demand for PGD, however, is dependent on the regulations governing infertility procedures in various countries. PGD for gender selection and HLA typing is banned in most parts of Asia, whereas it is regulated in the U.S. and in some parts of the European Union. Regulatory impact plays a major role in analyzing the global preimplantation genetic diagnosis market.

Based on the type of test, the global preimplantation genetic diagnosis market has been categorized into six segments: PGD for chromosomal aberrations, PGD for aneuploidy screening, PGD for gender selection, PGD for single gene disorder, PDG for HLA typing and PGD for X-linked diseases. PGD for aneuploidy screening held the highest share in 2013 as aneuploidy could lead to severe abnormalities. Aneuploidy screening reduces the probability of transferring an embryo with chromosomal abnormality. . Aneuploidy screening during prenatal testing has a major disadvantage; if the chromosomal abnormality were detected in the fetus, the pregnancy would be terminated. However, this drawback is efficiently overcome by opting for preimplantation genetic diagnosis, since genetic screening for aneuploidy is performed before the embryo is implanted and pregnancy is conceived.

Geographically, the global preimplantation genetic diagnosis market has been categorized into four regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). Each geographical market has been further analyzed based on the types of test. Europe dominated the global preimplantation genetic diagnosis market in 2013 due to increasing patient awareness and high number of IVF cycles being performed in the region. Conversely, North America is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period due to rapid increase in the number of IVF cycles being performed and the rising disability rate due to increase in smoking.

Moreover, high cost of the gender selection procedure and rising demand for identifying and selecting the gender by mothers increases the market share of PGD in gender selection. Restrictions on gender selection and detection of X-linked diseases in developing regions such as Asia Pacific, Latin America and Africa restrain the growth of the PGD market. Moreover, lack of patient awareness and inadequate healthcare facilities in the developing economies of these regions limit the use of PGD in HLA typing and detection of single gene disorder.

The global preimplantation genetic diagnosis market is characterized by the presence of some of the major companies including Genesis Genetics, Genea Ltd., Illumina, Inc., Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Natera, Inc., PerkinElmer, Inc., Quest Diagnostics, Inc., Reprogenetics LLC and Reproductive Genetics Institute. Market players are in constant endeavor to improve their technologies in genetic testing in order to enhance the efficiency and provide better services to healthcare practitioners.