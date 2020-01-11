Prenatal Diagnostics Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities, Forecast 2025
Prenatal diagnostics is a procedure for testing the fetus before birth to determine certain hereditary disorders such as Down’s syndrome, genetic diseases, chromosome abnormalities, neural tube defects, and other conditions. In case of high risk related to the birth of a child, it can assist by conducting numerous procedures of genetic testing common testing, and screening.
In 2018, the global Prenatal Diagnostics market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Prenatal Diagnostics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Prenatal Diagnostics development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Hologic
Sequenom
PerkinElmer
Ravgen
Sequenom Center for Molecular Medicine
Abbott Molecular
Angle
TrovaGene
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Harmony PrenaTest
BambniTest
NIFTY (Non-invasive fetal trisomy test)
Verifi
informaSeq
informaSeq Panorama
MaterniT21 PLUS
VisibiliT
Market segment by Application, split into
Fetus
Embryos
Newborns
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Prenatal Diagnostics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Prenatal Diagnostics development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Prenatal Diagnostics are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3621939-global-prenatal-diagnostics-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Prenatal Diagnostics Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Harmony PrenaTest
1.4.3 BambniTest
1.4.4 NIFTY (Non-invasive fetal trisomy test)
1.4.5 Verifi
1.4.6 informaSeq
1.4.7 informaSeq Panorama
1.4.8 MaterniT21 PLUS
1.4.9 VisibiliT
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Prenatal Diagnostics Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Fetus
1.5.3 Embryos
1.5.4 Newborns
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Prenatal Diagnostics Market Size
2.2 Prenatal Diagnostics Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Prenatal Diagnostics Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Prenatal Diagnostics Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Prenatal Diagnostics Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Prenatal Diagnostics Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Prenatal Diagnostics Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Prenatal Diagnostics Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Prenatal Diagnostics Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Prenatal Diagnostics Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Prenatal Diagnostics Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Prenatal Diagnostics Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Prenatal Diagnostics Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
…
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Hologic
12.1.1 Hologic Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Prenatal Diagnostics Introduction
12.1.4 Hologic Revenue in Prenatal Diagnostics Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Hologic Recent Development
12.2 Sequenom
12.2.1 Sequenom Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Prenatal Diagnostics Introduction
12.2.4 Sequenom Revenue in Prenatal Diagnostics Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Sequenom Recent Development
12.3 PerkinElmer
12.3.1 PerkinElmer Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Prenatal Diagnostics Introduction
12.3.4 PerkinElmer Revenue in Prenatal Diagnostics Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 PerkinElmer Recent Development
12.4 Ravgen
12.4.1 Ravgen Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Prenatal Diagnostics Introduction
12.4.4 Ravgen Revenue in Prenatal Diagnostics Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Ravgen Recent Development
12.5 Sequenom Center for Molecular Medicine
12.5.1 Sequenom Center for Molecular Medicine Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Prenatal Diagnostics Introduction
12.5.4 Sequenom Center for Molecular Medicine Revenue in Prenatal Diagnostics Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Sequenom Center for Molecular Medicine Recent Development
12.6 Abbott Molecular
12.6.1 Abbott Molecular Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Prenatal Diagnostics Introduction
12.6.4 Abbott Molecular Revenue in Prenatal Diagnostics Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Abbott Molecular Recent Development
12.7 Angle
12.7.1 Angle Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Prenatal Diagnostics Introduction
12.7.4 Angle Revenue in Prenatal Diagnostics Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Angle Recent Development
12.8 TrovaGene
12.8.1 TrovaGene Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Prenatal Diagnostics Introduction
12.8.4 TrovaGene Revenue in Prenatal Diagnostics Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 TrovaGene Recent Development
Continuous…
For further information on this report, visit – https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3621939-global-prenatal-diagnostics-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
Contact Info:
Name: Norah Trend
Email: Send Email
Organization: WISEGUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD
Address: Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers Pune – 411028 Maharashtra, India
Phone: +1 (339) 368 6938 (US), +44 208 133 9349 (UK)
Website: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3621939-global-prenatal-diagnostics-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025
Source URL: https://marketersmedia.com/prenatal-diagnostics-market-2019-global-trend-segmentation-and-opportunities-forecast-2025/509912
Source: MarketersMedia
Release ID: 509912