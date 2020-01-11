Prenatal Diagnostics Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities, Forecast 2025

Prenatal diagnostics is a procedure for testing the fetus before birth to determine certain hereditary disorders such as Down’s syndrome, genetic diseases, chromosome abnormalities, neural tube defects, and other conditions. In case of high risk related to the birth of a child, it can assist by conducting numerous procedures of genetic testing common testing, and screening.

In 2018, the global Prenatal Diagnostics market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Prenatal Diagnostics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Prenatal Diagnostics development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Hologic

Sequenom

PerkinElmer

Ravgen

Sequenom Center for Molecular Medicine

Abbott Molecular

Angle

TrovaGene

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Harmony PrenaTest

BambniTest

NIFTY (Non-invasive fetal trisomy test)

Verifi

informaSeq

informaSeq Panorama

MaterniT21 PLUS

VisibiliT

Market segment by Application, split into

Fetus

Embryos

Newborns

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Prenatal Diagnostics status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Prenatal Diagnostics development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Prenatal Diagnostics are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

