Prominent Companies Operating in the Ammonium Carbonate Market are Bayer CropScience, Shanghai Mingdou Agrochemical Co. Ltd | 2026

The global ammonium carbonate market is likely to rise steadily over the forecast period. The vast applications of ammonium carbonate in both small and large industries is serving to boost the ammonium carbonate market.

Ammonium carbonate is a salt, and also known as baker’s ammonia. It is a leavening agent that is used in baked goodies such as cookies and flat biscuits. Ammonium carbonate also has pharmaceutical use. Ammonium carbonate also finds use in some smokeless tobacco products.

The report provides a quantitative and qualitative analysis of the global ammonium carbonate market. It does so using industry-centric tools and proven research methodologies. The competitive analysis of the market presented in the report is a key feature. Market stakeholders can leverage this analysis to formulate lucrative business growth strategies.

Global Ammonium Carbonate Market: Key Trends

The rising consumption of processed foods such as cookies and crackers is fueling the ammonium carbonate market. It is used as a leavening agent, and can substitute baking powder in baked goods. Ammonium carbonate is mainly used in cookies, where ammonium gas can escape on baking.

Ammonium carbonate is also used as an acidity regulator in some foods. This is further aiding the growth of ammonium carbonate market.

Ammonium carbonate also finds use in some pharmaceutical formulations. It is available in drug stores and specialty food stores.

On the flip side, the use of ammonium carbonate has environmental implications. Ammonium carbonate is toxic for the environment, which is limiting its use.

Stringent guidelines for manufacturers of ammonium carbonate is also restraining the growth of the ammonium carbonate market.

Global Ammonium Carbonate Market: Geographical Analysis

The global ammonium carbonate market could be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Among these, Europe is a key market for ammonium carbonate. High consumption of baked goods and wide acceptance of ammonium carbonate as a leavening agent accounts for large share of Europe.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold substantial share of the ammonium carbonate market in the future. Changing lifestyle and rising consumption of processed food in emerging economies is stoking demand for specialty food ingredients. This includes dry mixes and leavening agents used in other non-native cuisines. In addition, increasing purchasing power leading to increasing consumption of processed foods is also indirectly aiding the growth of ammonium carbonate market.

Some of the prominent companies operating in the global ammonium carbonate market are Bayer CropScience, Shanghai Mingdou Agrochemical Co. Ltd, Taixing Dongyu Chemical, Oasis Fine Them, Taixing Experimental Chemical, Akash Purochem Private Limited, Shanghai Tenglong Agrochemical Co. Ltd., Monsanto, BASF, Yixing Waxing Chemical, P J Chemicals, Syngenta AG, and SinoHarvest Corporation.