Top Key Players Operating in the Thick Film Materials Market are Lord Corp., Heraeus Holding GmbH, Ferro Corp. | 2026

The global advanced packaging market constitutes implementation of advanced technologies and design modifications to packaging solutions in order to enhance the effectiveness of conventional and traditional packaging formats. The global advanced packaging technologies market is segmented primarily as active packaging, smart & intelligent packaging, temperature controlled packaging and modified atmosphere packaging.

The thick film materials market report represents the current scenario coupled with future growth and opportunities present in the global market. One of the important part of the thick film materials market report is competitive landscape, which offers details of key players operating in the thick film materials market such as company history, annual turnover, acquisitions (M&A) activities, and recent research and development (R&D) and mergers new product launches.

Presence of the advanced packaging technology for functionality such as hydration, prescription reminders, quality and freshness indicators, time and temperature (TTI) alerts, product information is boosting adoption of thick films in the packaging application. Advanced packaging technologies are also transport and logistics sector and benefitted industrial, also from consumer packaging markets.

Advanced packaging technologies in the thick films such as temperature-controlled films which allow storage and shipment of temperature sensitive products through extensive and complex supply chains in a cost effective way is boosting growth of the global thick film materials market.

Growing Research and development (R&D) conducted by multinational packaging companies operating in the developing countries and innovative packaging solutions is anticipated to boost the growth of the thick film material market. additionally, widening applications of thick films in the construction activities is propelling growth of the global thick film materials market.

On the basis of region, the thick film materials market could be segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Of these regions, North America is expected to expand with faster growth over the forecast period followed by Europe. This growth is attributable to the factors such as high adoption of the advanced packaging solutions. Growing adoption of advanced thick film for packaging applications in both the coutries are propelling growth of the market.

Some of the key players operating in the thick film materials market are Lord Corp., Heraeus Holding GmbH, Ferro Corp., Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. Ltd., DuPont, and Sun Chemical Corp.