The report “Wireless Battery Monitoring System Market 2019 Competition News, Trends and Forecast by 2028 “, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts.

In past few years, wireless battery monitoring market has witnessed significant growth rate, and it can be assumed that the organization is still in its early phase in this market. Wireless battery monitoring system provides continuous supply for critical systems and performs preemptive battery monitoring in organizations. It provides the opportunity to exclude any unscheduled power cut due to battery failure. Wireless battery monitoring is the only battery monitoring system that can monitor different types of batteries (for example generator batteries), individual battery voltage, temperature and impedance, current and ambient temperature for organizations. Most battery monitoring systems perform an impedance test once a week or once a month.

Wireless Battery Monitoring SystemMarket: Drivers and Challenges

The major drivers for wireless battery monitoring system is the technological advancement which has increased the adoption of batteries for energy storage used in emergency and grid-scale applications. In addition to that, growing usage of electric vehicles, which has made necessary for the adoption of wireless monitoring system to maintain safe operation of batteries in this electric-powered vehicles.

The assembly and interconnecting of the battery cells for monitoring their voltage and temperature is expensive which is restraining the market growth of the wireless battery monitoring system.

Wireless Battery Monitoring SystemMarket: Segmentation

Segmentation on the basis of component:

Battery management unit

Communication unit

Segmentation on the basis of applications:

DC power supply

IDC data center

Others

Segmentation on the basis of industry:

Energy and Utilities

IT and Telecommunications

Manufacturing

Transportation and Logistics

Defense and Government

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail

Others

Wireless Battery Monitoring SystemMarket: key players

Some of the key players for wireless battery monitoring are Ashwoods Energy Limited, Toshiba Corporation, L&T Technology Services Ltd., Merlin Equipment Ltd., Vecture Inc., Lithium Balance Corporation, Nuvation Engineering.

Wireless Battery Monitoring SystemMarket: Regional Overview

Wireless battery monitoring market is currently dominated by North America region due to early adoption of wireless battery monitoring system.Asia Pacific wireless battery monitoring market is expected to have potential growth due to rising adoption of wireless battery monitoring system as well growing awareness in organizations for the precaution of the batteries.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Wireless Battery Monitoring Market Segments

Wireless Battery Monitoring Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2014 – 2016

Wireless Battery Monitoring Market Size & Forecast 2017 To 2027

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Wireless Battery Monitoring Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Wireless Battery Monitoring Technology

Wireless Battery Monitoring Value Chain

Wireless Battery Monitoring Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Wireless Battery Monitoring Market includes

Wireless Battery Monitoring Market by North America US & Canada

Wireless Battery Monitoring Market by Latin America Brazil, Argentina & Others

Wireless Battery Monitoring Market by Western Europe EU5 Nordics Benelux

Wireless Battery Monitoring Market by Eastern Europe Russia Poland Rest of Eastern Europe

Wireless Battery Monitoring Market by Asia Pacific Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Wireless Battery Monitoring Market by Japan

Wireless Battery Monitoring Market by the Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Other Middle East North Africa South Africa Other Africa



