Adult and Pediatric Hemoconcentrators Market – Current Scenario and Future Growth Analysis by 2025

Hemoconcentrators, also referred to as hemofilters or ultrafiltration devices, which contain a semipermeable membrane that allows passage of water and electrolytes out of the blood. They are used in lieu of diuretics to remove excess fluid or electrolytes and to raise the hematocrit of the perfusate. Hemoconcentrators can be connected to the cardiopulmonary bypass circuit (CPB) in different configurations. Blood can be drawn from the venous line, the arterial line, or the systemic flow line, and the filtered blood may be transferred through the venous line or the cardiotomy or venous reservoirs. However, when blood is drawn from the high pressure line (e.g. systemic flow line), a pump is required to propel the blood through the device. Removal of fluid can be up to 180ml/min (at a flow of 500ml/min); however, it is often in the range of 30 ml/min to 50 ml/min.

Hemoconcentrators can be used after CPB to concentrate the pumped blood before it is transferred back to the patient either through a bag or directly through the patient’s venous line. Unlike cell savers, hemoconcentrators conserve platelets, albumin, and coagulation factors. However, hemoconcentrated blood contains heparin which is required to be neutralized with the help of protamine before infusion. Hemoconcentrators can be easily controlled and do not cause excessive loss of potassium.

The global adult and pediatric hemoconcentrators market is undergoing a significant growth due to the increase in prevalence of cardiac diseases requiring intensive treatment, rise in geriatric population, and technological advancements in fluid management. It is also developing rapidly owing to the participation of several new players in the market. The new entrants are focusing on new technologies and launching of new products in the market. According to the WHO, cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause of death across the world. Around 17.5 million people died due to cardiovascular diseases in 2012. Out of these, more than 7.4 million deaths were caused by coronary heart diseases and 6.7 million by stroke. The escalating number of people suffering from cardiovascular diseases is expected to augment the adult and pediatric hemoconcentrators market in the near future. The adult and pediatric hemoconcentrators market can be segmented based on type, end-user, and region. On the basis of type, the market can be further classified into adult hemoconcentrators and pediatric hemoconcentrators. By end-user, the market can be divided into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and others.

