Agricultural Packaging Market Segmented By Application And Geography Trends, Growth And Forecast To 2023

Global Agricultural Packaging Market Research Report— by Material (Plastic, Paper & Paperboard, Metal, Glass), Product (Pouches, Bags, Bottles, Trays), Barrier Strength (High, Medium, Low), Application (Chemical Pesticides, Chemical Fertilizers, Biologicals) and Region — Forecast till 2023

Market Highlights

Agricultural packaging must fulfil various requirements. It must hold the items constantly and protect them from leakage or breakage till they are used. It also helps in protecting food against many hazards during distribution and storage. It also protects the food from damage caused by insects and birds and secure it from crushing or other physical damage. The another major advantage of adequate packaging of these product is protecting it from the effects of heat and light and resist moisture which can cause softening or other types of quality deterioration. In addition, many innovations in the packaging industry and advancement in technology are lso leading the way for a number of opportunities for the market growth. Because of this, many companies are spending alot in research and development and are coming up with technically advanced methods of packaging such as better sealing capabilities, leakage proof, extended shelf life, and reusability.

The Global Agricultural Packaging Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~4.7% during the forecast period.

Key Players

The prominent players in the agricultural packaging market include Mondi (Austria), H.B. Fuller Company (US),Anderson Packaging Inc (US), Sonoco Products Company (US), LC Packaging (The Netherlands), Atlantic Packaging (US), RM CONVERTERS (India), Flex-Pack (The US),Packaging Corporation of America (US), NNZ Group (Netherlands), ProAmpac (US), Greif (US), Novolex (US) and among others.

Agricultural Packaging Market Segmentation

For the purpose of this study, the global agricultural packaging market has been divided into three segments namely by material, products, barrier strength, and application. On the basis of material, the market has been segmented as paper & paperboard, plastic, metal, glass, and others. In the material segment, plastics accounts for the largest market share and dominates the material segment. Plastics is the most preferred material for agricultural packaging which is further bifurcated into rigid plastic packaging and flexible plastic packaging. The growth of plastic packaging can be attributed to various factors such as cost effective, light weighted and moisture resistance. Moreover, PET and HDPE plastics are highly preferred by the consumers for agrochemical products. Moreover, glass bottles protect foods against microorganisms, moisture, light and air. Along with glass does not react with foods and also does not contain chemicals.

On the basis of products, the market has been segmented as pouches, bags, bottles, trays and others. Trays are tapered and easily stacked when empty, also reducing the space needed for transport and storage. Plastic trays can be moulded into a numerous shapes and sizes and they can be easily colored for providing protection to foods against light.

On the basis of application, the market has been segmented as chemical pesticides, chemical fertilizers, and biologicals. chemical pesticides and chemical fertilizers are the major application of agricultural packaging. But in some countries, bans are increasing in chemical pesticide which hinder its market growth.

This study provides an overview of the global Agricultural Packaging Market, tracking three market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC) and the rest of the world (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next six years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global FMCG packaging market by material type, end-products, application and region.

