Antimicrobial Suture Market Segmentation Detailed Study with Forecast to 2025

Surgical suture is a medical device used to close a wound after surgery or injury. There are chances of infection at the wound site after the application of suture. Antimicrobial sutures have been developed which are coated with materials with antimicrobial activity. Antimicrobial suture is specially designed to prevent surgical/injury site infections and speed up and improve the healing process. The first antibacterial suture was commercialized by Ethicon, Inc., a Johnson & Johnson company, in 2003. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends the use of triclosan-coated antibacterial sutures to overcome bacterial adherence and prevent surgical site infections.

Sutures have been and are indispensable part of surgical procedures in nearly all medical specialties. Sutures are of two types: absorbable and non-absorbable. Antimicrobial sutures are also available in these two types. Absorbable sutures were introduced into the market 40 years ago and were earlier made of biological materials such as catgut. Presently, synthetic absorbable sutures available in the market are made of polylactic acid, polyglycolic acid, polydioxanone, and caprolactone. Selection of suture is based on the body’s capability to degrade and absorb the suture material over the period of time.

The CDC healthcare-associated infection (HAI) prevalence survey (2011) indicated that an estimated 157,500 surgical site infections associated with inpatient surgeries were reported in the U.S. However, surgical site infections related to 10 specific procedures declined by 20% between 2008 and 2013. This was achieved due to awareness about infections and specific preventive action among the care teams, doctors, and nurses. Global increase in the number of hospitals, surge in the adoption of technologically advanced products, increase in surgical site infections, and number of surgeries due to geriatric population and patients with various chronic diseases are the major factors that drive the antimicrobial surgical sutures market. Allergic reactions associated with antimicrobial sutures, demand for innovative and advanced wound sealing materials, and other methods of prevention are likely to hamper the growth of the market. Traditional wound closure devices are expected to face significant threat from the rising demand for advanced wound closure products such as glues, hemostats, fibrin, and other sealants during the forecast period. These advanced wound closure products take less time to heal wounds as compared to conventional sutures and staples, thereby reducing the overall treatment cost. However, antimicrobial surgical sutures still hold significant share of the global market.

The global antimicrobial sutures market has been segmented based on type, application, end-user, and region. In terms of type, the market has been categorized into triclosan and chlorhexidine. Based on application, the global surgical sutures market has been classified into polyglactin 910 and others (poliglecaprone 25, polydioxanone, polyglycolic acid). In terms of end-user, the market has been segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics, and ambulatory surgery centers.

