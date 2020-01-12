Asphalt Plants (Asphalt Mixing Plants) Market Key Development Factors, SWOT Analysis, Key Strategies and Financial Overview 2019-2024

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Asphalt Plants (Asphalt Mixing Plants) Market Growth Opportunities, Application, Shipment and Sales Forecast 2019-2025” to its huge collection of research reports.



Asphalt Plants also known as Asphalt Mixing Plant is the plant that is used for mixing warm aggregate, soft materials & asphalt for similar mixture at the required temperature. It is used for construction of highway & city road.

The Asphalt Mixing Plants consumption volume was 2864 Units in 2017 and is expected to reach 3572 Units in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.80% from 2017 to 2025. China`s sales volume accounted for the highest market share (35.41%) in 2017, followed by the Europe. China is expected to maintain the largest production and consumption status. India will be the fastest growing region with a CAGR of 4.90%.

In the past five years from 2013 to 2017, global Asphalt Mixing Plants production revenue market scale was from 2115.22 million US dollars to $ 2073.40 million. It is estimated to reach 2407.85 million dollars by 2025, with the CAGR of 1.89% in terms of revenue over the period 2017-2025.

The Asphalt Plants (Asphalt Mixing Plants) market was valued at 2090 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 2410 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 2.1% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Asphalt Plants (Asphalt Mixing Plants).

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

MARINI

Ammann

Lintec

WIRTGEN

Astec

Nikko

Sany

Tietuo Machinery

XRMC

Roady

GP Gnter Papenburg

Yalong

Liaoyang Road Construction Machinery

Luda

Xinhai

Tanaka Iron Works

SPECO

Huatong Kinetics

NFLG

Southeast Construction Machinery

Yima

Jilin Road Construction Machinery

Zoomlion

D&G Machinery

speedcrafts

Capious Roadtech

Atlas Industries

SHITLA Road Equipment

Asphalt Plants (Asphalt Mixing Plants) Breakdown Data by Type

Below 240t/h

240t/h-320t/h

Above 320t/h

Asphalt Plants (Asphalt Mixing Plants) Breakdown Data by Application

Road Construction

Other Application

Asphalt Plants (Asphalt Mixing Plants) Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Asphalt Plants (Asphalt Mixing Plants) Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Asphalt Plants (Asphalt Mixing Plants) status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Asphalt Plants (Asphalt Mixing Plants) manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

