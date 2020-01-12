Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) Market: Analysis by Key Players Focusing on Growth Strategies and Upcoming Trends

Automated manual transmission is also known as semi-automatic transmission. It is a combination of manual and automatic transmission, where the gear shift is prompted by the driver and accomplished by the actuator. Using an AMT in the vehicle, allows gear shift without using a clutch. The AMT consists of two key components: hydraulic actuator system and electronic control unit. The electronic control unit facilitates the engagement and disengagement of the clutch while gear shifting. Any manual transmission can be converted into an AMT by installing some components on it.

Superior fuel economy, acceleration, smooth operation, and reliability are major advantages of the automated manual transmission system. These advantages are key drivers of the Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) Market for automotive. Furthermore, an AMT offers the advantage that any manual transmission can be converted into an automated manual transmission system, which in turn is driving the automated manual transmission market.

A key restraint to the automated manual transmission market is its cost. It is marginally more expensive than the manual transmission. The electronic control unit and the hydraulic system increase the cost of transmission.

Increased purchasing power, increased population, rapid urbanization and globalization, and willingness to have a vehicle have led to the increased demand for vehicles. Technological advancements have offered numerous growth opportunities for the automated manual transmission market. Increased demand for technology equipped vehicles at lower prices is likely offer significant opportunities for the automated manual transmission market.

The automotive automated manual transmission market is segmented based on number of speed, components, vehicle type, sales channel, and geography. In terms of number of speed, the automated manual transmission market is segmented into four segments. 4-speed transmission is commonly utilized in most countries; however, six-speed and above transmissions are gaining prominence in the markets in Europe and North America. Based on components, the automated manual transmission market can be classified into four segments. The transmission box is a key component; however, the electronic control unit is the component which makes the transmission automated.

In terms of vehicle type, the automated manual transmission market for automotive is segregated into two segments. Increased demand for passenger vehicles is likely to propel the automated manual transmission market. The passenger vehicle segment is expected to dominate the automated manual transmission market during the forecast period. Based on sales channel, the automated manual transmission market can be segmented into two segments. In terms of revenue, the OEM segment hold a prominent share of the market and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Based on region, the automated manual transmission market can be segmented into five prominent regions. Europe and North America are major markets for the automated manual transmission system. Several consumers from these regions prefer to have a semi-automatic transmission on their vehicles.

Key players operating in the automated manual transmission market for automotive are ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Magneti Marelli S.p.A, WABCO, Ricardo, Robert Bosch GmbH, Transportation Power, Inc., Hitachi, ltd., and Eaton. WABCO has developed and tested an advanced automated manual transmission that increases the fuel economy of trucks and buses by 5%.