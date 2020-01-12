Automotive Antifreeze Market – High Performance Vehicles Rising Demands

Antifreeze agent, is an additive that is used in a vehicle to prevent damage to the engine, which is caused due to the freezing of the liquid coolant in the engine. Ability to prevent corrosion, excellent heat transfer, prevention of deposits on the engine, stability at high temperature, good compatibility with hard water, plastics and elastomers, low foaming tendency, and freeze protection are the characteristics desired of an antifreeze agent.

Increasing production volume of both passenger as well as commercial vehicles in recent years is expected to drive the automotive antifreeze market during the forecast period. Rising demand for high performance vehicles, particularly sports vehicles, across the world, especially in North America and Europe, is anticipated to further fuel the automotive antifreeze market in the near future.

Increasingly stringent norms and regulations regarding improved fuel efficiency, which are being laid down by governments of various nations across the world, is boosting the demand for contaminant-free and more efficient vehicle engines. This is expected to boost the automotive antifreeze market during the forecast period.

Selection of the proper antifreeze agent is highly important in determining the overall efficiency and performance of the vehicle. Presently, vehicle manufacturers are designing vehicle engines in such a way that engine performance and efficiency of the vehicle is enhanced. Thus, the automotive antifreeze agent, which is well suited for the engine of one vehicle, may not necessarily suit the engine of another vehicle.

If proper care is not taken while selecting the antifreeze agent for a vehicle, it can have adverse effects on the engine and overall performance of the vehicle. This is anticipated to hamper the automotive antifreeze market to some extent during the forecast period.

The global Automotive Antifreeze Market can be segmented based on product, technology, vehicle, sales channel, and region. In terms of product, the automotive antifreeze market can be segregated into ethylene glycol, propylene glycol, and glycerol. Alcohols primarily possess the tendency to corrode the metals with which they come in contact inside the cooling system. This property of alcohols provides promising applications for ethylene and propylene glycol as antifreeze in vehicles.

The ethylene glycol segment is currently holding a major share of the automotive antifreeze market. However, the ethylene glycol segment is anticipated to lose market share during the forecast period owing to the environmental concerns created by the usage of ethylene glycol as an automotive antifreeze agent and the increasingly stringent government regulations regarding the need to reduce fuel emissions. However, the propylene glycol segment is expected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period owing to its lower toxicity than ethylene glycol and glycerol.

Key players operating in the global automotive antifreeze market include Royal Dutch Shell PLC, BP PLC, TOTAL, Chevron Corporation, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Valvoline LLC, and Castrol Limited.

