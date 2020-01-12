Automotive Gesture Recognition System Market: Industry Analysis And Detailed Profiles Of Top Industry Players

Global Automaton Gesture Recognition System Market: Overview

This market is comprehensively described in the report by outlining numerous factors in-depth such as competitive landscapes, newest trends and future opportunities, and geographical dominance, among several other aspects. Expert analysts have compiled the report on this market using primary as well as secondary research data.

The global automotive gesture recognition system market could be segmented on the basis of authentication type, system type, application, sales channel, and geography. Under authentication type, the market mainly consists of prime segments named hand/fingerprints, leg, face, and vision/iris. Under system, the global automotive gesture recognition system market is bifurcated into touch-based system and touchless system segments. Under application, the market is mainly categorized as lighting systems, multimedia, navigation & infotainment, and others. On the basis of sales channel, original equipment manufacturers (OEM) and aftermarket are a couple of chief segments comprising the global automotive gesture recognition system market.

Global Automotive Gesture Recognition System Market: Drivers

A dramatic increase in vehicular production since past few years is substantially expected to drive this market during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025. A rise in preference from consumers for application-based technologies in vehicles is also responsible for the global automotive gesture recognition system market to depict an improved pace. Rising concerns about safety and security of drivers has made it crucial for numerous automotive manufacturers to fit gesture recognitions systems in vehicles, at least during the forthcoming years. Such concerns are also being addressed by several governments across the world, followed by favorable initiatives taken to target the incorporation of these systems.

Global Automotive Gesture Recognition System Market: Geographical Outlook

Region-wise, this market is mainly spread across North America, South America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. In recent times, North America as well as Europe have dominated the global automotive gesture recognition market, thanks to a flourishing automotive industry in this region, along with easy accessibility for a variety of gesture recognition systems.

However, Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold a leading position in the global automation gesture recognition system market mainly due to a high rate of vehicular production in leading countries from this region. Presence of prominent vehicular manufacturers in countries such as China, South Korea, and Japan has also been responsible for Asia Pacific to depict a handsome market growth in the upcoming years.

Global Automotive Gesture Recognition System Market: Competitive Landscape

The vendor landscape in this market exhibits presence of an intense competition between individual businesses and product manufacturers. A high demand for incorporating gesture recognition systems has encouraged numerous companies to invest in this market. This has led to several businesses being pitted against each other, which is further anticipated to make the competition highly intense.

Currently, numerous multinational businesses are attempting to make to make it big in this market. Most of these companies are expected to depict outstanding performances in future owing to widespread advancements occurring in the field of gesture recognitions. Cognitec Systems GmbH, SoftKinetic, Harman International Industries, Visteon Corp., NXP Semiconductors, Synaptics Incorporated, Continental AG, eyeSight Technologies, and Oemk Interactive Ltd., are a few key players working in the global automotive gesture recognition system market.