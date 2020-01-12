Automotive Inductive Wireless Charging Systems Market 2019 Industry Development and Growth Forecast to 2025
With the rising adoption of electric vehicles, several ancillary service sectors are likely to be benefitted. This includes wireless charging services extended by niche service providers. Inductive wireless charging involves electromagnetic field for energy, which is generated using electromagnetic induction, transfer between two objects.
Such high-value applications of inductive wireless charging for electric vehicles validate the growth of automotive inductive wireless charging systems market predicted to rise at nearly 10.5% CAGR between 2018 and 2022.
This report presents the worldwide Automotive Inductive Wireless Charging Systems market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.
This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
Electric vehicles are gaining importance in modern times because of the rise in global fuel prices and alarming levels of air pollution. There is widespread concern about the negative effects of global warming. In such a scenario the rapid adoption of electric vehicles is seen as the most viable solution. The time taken to charge electric vehicles was one of the major concerns, but with the advent of wireless inductive charging this issue has been resolved.
Inductive wireless charging is considered a major breakthrough as it has made the use of plugs and cords redundant. Inductive charging takes place when an electromagnetic field transfers energy between two coils.
Currently, The industry concentration is high, the technical barriers and financial barriers of Automotive Inductive Wireless Charging Systems are also high. The companies in the world that produce Automotive Inductive Wireless Charging Systems mainly concentrate in North America, Europe, Raw materials are also concentrated in these regions.
In particular, as the market leader in Automotive Inductive Wireless Charging Systems, Bosch take the global market share of about 44.37% in 2015, other key manufacturers include Qualcomm, Texas Instruments, WiTricity, Fulton Innovation.
The production of Automotive Inductive Wireless Charging Systems increased from 2048 K USD in 2014 to 18892 K USD in 2016, with an average growth rate of more than 200%.
In consumption market, the growth rate of global consumption is explosive. North America, Europe, China, Japan, Korea, Taiwan are still the mainly consumption regions, due to the advanced production technology and rapid development of economy. The global market for Automotive Inductive Wireless Charging Systems is expected to reach about 261915 K USD by 2022 from 18892 K USD in 2016.
The Automotive Inductive Wireless Charging Systems market was valued at 28 Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach 700 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 49.5% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Automotive Inductive Wireless Charging Systems.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Bosch
Qualcomm
Texas Instruments
WiTricity
Fulton Innovation
Automotive Inductive Wireless Charging Systems Breakdown Data by Type
Electromagnetic Induction
Magnetic Resonance
Automotive Inductive Wireless Charging Systems Breakdown Data by Application
Passenger Vehicles
Commercial Vehicles
Automotive Inductive Wireless Charging Systems Production by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
South Korea
Other Regions
Automotive Inductive Wireless Charging Systems Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Automotive Inductive Wireless Charging Systems status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.
To present the key Automotive Inductive Wireless Charging Systems manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
