Building & Construction Sheets Market Segmentation, Application, Technology & Market Analysis Research Report 2025

New Study On “2018-2025 Building & Construction Sheets Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

This report studies the global Building & Construction Sheets market status and forecast, categorizes the global Building & Construction Sheets market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Paul Bauder GmbH & Co. KG

GAF Materials Corporation

Atlas Roofing Corporation

CertainTeed Corporation

Owens Corning Corp.

Etex

North American Roofing Services, Inc.

Fletcher Building Limited

Icopal ApS

EURAMAX

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Bitumen

Rubber

Metal

Polymer

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Flooring

Walls & Ceiling

Windows

Doors

Roofing

Building Envelop

Electrical

HVAC

Plumbing

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Building & Construction Sheets capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Building & Construction Sheets manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Some Major Points from Table of content:

Global Building & Construction Sheets Market Research Report 2018

1 Building & Construction Sheets Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Building & Construction Sheets

1.2 Building & Construction Sheets Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Building & Construction Sheets Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Building & Construction Sheets Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Bitumen

1.2.3 Rubber

1.2.5 Metal

Polymer

1.3 Global Building & Construction Sheets Segment by Application

1.3.1 Building & Construction Sheets Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Flooring

1.3.3 Walls & Ceiling

1.3.4 Windows

1.3.5 Doors

1.3.6 Roofing

1.3.7 Building Envelop

1.3.8 Electrical

1.3.9 HVAC

1.3.10 Plumbing

1.4 Global Building & Construction Sheets Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Building & Construction Sheets Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Building & Construction Sheets (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Building & Construction Sheets Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Building & Construction Sheets Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

2 Global Building & Construction Sheets Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Building & Construction Sheets Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.1 Global Building & Construction Sheets Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.2 Global Building & Construction Sheets Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.2 Global Building & Construction Sheets Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.3 Global Building & Construction Sheets Average Price by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.4 Manufacturers Building & Construction Sheets Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type

2.5 Building & Construction Sheets Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Building & Construction Sheets Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Building & Construction Sheets Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Building & Construction Sheets Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)

3.1 Global Building & Construction Sheets Capacity and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.2 Global Building & Construction Sheets Production and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.3 Global Building & Construction Sheets Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.4 Global Building & Construction Sheets Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.5 North America Building & Construction Sheets Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.6 Europe Building & Construction Sheets Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.7 China Building & Construction Sheets Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.8 Japan Building & Construction Sheets Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.9 Southeast Asia Building & Construction Sheets Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.10 India Building & Construction Sheets Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

4 Global Building & Construction Sheets Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Building & Construction Sheets Consumption by Region (2013-2018)

4.2 North America Building & Construction Sheets Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.3 Europe Building & Construction Sheets Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.4 China Building & Construction Sheets Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.5 Japan Building & Construction Sheets Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.6 Southeast Asia Building & Construction Sheets Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.7 India Building & Construction Sheets Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

5 Global Building & Construction Sheets Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Building & Construction Sheets Production and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.2 Global Building & Construction Sheets Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.3 Global Building & Construction Sheets Price by Type (2013-2018)

5.4 Global Building & Construction Sheets Production Growth by Type (2013-2018)

6 Global Building & Construction Sheets Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Building & Construction Sheets Consumption and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

6.2 Global Building & Construction Sheets Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)

6.3 Market Drivers and Opportunities

6.3.1 Potential Applications

6.3.2 Emerging Markets/Countries

7 Global Building & Construction Sheets Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 Paul Bauder GmbH & Co. KG

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 Building & Construction Sheets Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 Paul Bauder GmbH & Co. KG Building & Construction Sheets Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 GAF Materials Corporation

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 Building & Construction Sheets Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 GAF Materials Corporation Building & Construction Sheets Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 Atlas Roofing Corporation

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 Building & Construction Sheets Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 Atlas Roofing Corporation Building & Construction Sheets Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 CertainTeed Corporation

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 Building & Construction Sheets Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 CertainTeed Corporation Building & Construction Sheets Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 Owens Corning Corp.

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 Building & Construction Sheets Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 Owens Corning Corp. Building & Construction Sheets Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6 Etex

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.6.2 Building & Construction Sheets Product Category, Application and Specification

7.6.2.1 Product A

7.6.2.2 Product B

7.6.3 Etex Building & Construction Sheets Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.7 North American Roofing Services, Inc.

7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.7.2 Building & Construction Sheets Product Category, Application and Specification

7.7.2.1 Product A

7.7.2.2 Product B

7.7.3 North American Roofing Services, Inc. Building & Construction Sheets Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.8 Fletcher Building Limited

7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.8.2 Building & Construction Sheets Product Category, Application and Specification

7.8.2.1 Product A

7.8.2.2 Product B

7.8.3 Fletcher Building Limited Building & Construction Sheets Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.9 Icopal ApS

7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.9.2 Building & Construction Sheets Product Category, Application and Specification

7.9.2.1 Product A

7.9.2.2 Product B

7.9.3 Icopal ApS Building & Construction Sheets Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.8 EURAMAX

7.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.10.2 Building & Construction Sheets Product Category, Application and Specification

7.10.2.1 Product A

7.10.2.2 Product B

7.10.3 EURAMAX Building & Construction Sheets Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview

8 Building & Construction Sheets Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Building & Construction Sheets Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.1.4 Market Concentration Rate of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.2.1 Raw Materials

8.2.2 Labor Cost

8.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Building & Construction Sheets

Continued….

