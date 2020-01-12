Cresols Market – Innovative Expansion, Regional Competition Landscape & Transmutation Snapshot 2025

Global Cresols Market: Snapshot

The global cresol market is exhibiting strong growth due to the escalating demand for vitamin E in the food and dietary industry. Growing awareness among consumers regarding the benefits of vitamin E intake is expected to drive this market in the future. The use of cresol derivatives is also increased in the manufacturing of electronic encapsulation products. In addition, the growing demand for display devices, smartphones, tablets, and computers are fostering the electronic market, further posing demand for cresol derivatives.

Derivatives of meta and ortho isomers form an essential ingredient in pesticides and agrochemicals. However, the stringent safety and health regulations concerning cresol content in consumer goods such as personal care products, disinfectants, and cosmetic, are expected to act as a major restraint to the growth of this market. Nevertheless, the key players of these market are constantly endeavoring to find new applications of cresol, which is anticipated to fuel the market growth. Furthermore, the increasing use of vitamin E in dietary supplements and animal feed additives are creating opportunities for this market’s growth in the coming years.

Butylated hydroxytoluene is the direct competitor of cresols and its growth could restrict the growth of cresols market. However, the increasing occurrences of adulteration due to fluctuation of food nutrition content in daily food intake of consumers are motivating governments to create awareness among consumers and take initiatives to supply quality food products. The North America market for cresols holds a significant share in the global market and it is expected to sustain its lead over the next few years.

Global Cresols Market: Overview

The global cresols market is anticipated to a significant pace throughout the forecast period, thanks to the rising demand for vitamin E across diverse industries. Vitamin E is being used extensively in animal feed additives and dietary supplements, owing to which the global market is expected to witness a significant growth in the near future. The growing focus of players on the expansion of the application base is likely to create lucrative growth opportunities for key players in the global cresols market in the next few years. As a result, the market is predicted to exhibit a healthy growth rate in the near future.

Global Cresols Market: Key Trends

The rising demand for vitamin E is one of the major factors projected to fuel the growth of the global cresols market in the next few years. In addition, the growing demand for cresols from the food and beverages industry and the changing lifestyle of consumers are estimated to accelerate the growth of the overall market in the forecast period.

On the flip side, the increasing pressure on butylated hydroxytoluene is likely to restrict the growth of the global cresols market in the next few years. However, the rising awareness among consumers regarding a healthy lifestyle and intake of essential nutrients is expected to encourage the growth of the overall market and offer promising opportunities for key players operating across the globe.

Global Cresols Market: Market Potential

The rising number of initiatives being taken by the government bodies to create an awareness regarding the benefits of a healthy and nutritious diet is anticipated to propel global cresols market in the coming few years. The increasing cases of adulteration, which results in fluctuation of food nutrition content is predicted to boost the demand for cresols across the globe. The increasing use of cresols in different industries is likely to benefit the key players operating in the global cresols market.

Global Cresols Market: Regional Outlook

Among the key regional segments, the North America market for cresols is expected to lead throughout the forecast period and maintain the leading position in the near future. The development of the pharmaceuticals sector is one of the key aspects anticipated to encourage the growth of the North America market in the near future. In addition, the growing demand for packed food is predicted to accelerate the growth of this region in the coming few years.

On the other hand, Asia Pacific is likely to register a progressive growth rate in the next few years. The improvement of the food habits of consumers in this region is expected to supplement the growth of the cresols market in Asia Pacific in the near future. Moreover, the rising disposable income among the middle class is indirectly predicted to accelerate the growth of the market in the forecast period.

Global Cresols Market: Competitive Analysis

At present, the global cresols market is consolidated in nature with the top five players holding a majority of the share of the global market. The tremendously rising demand for cresol across a wide range of industries is estimated to encourage the growth of the overall market throughout the forecast period. The prominent players in the market are emphasizing on innovations and research and development activities in order to maintain a dominant position in the global market.

Some of the prominent players operating in the cresols market across the globe are Asahi Kasei Chemicals, Sasol Phenolics, Atul Ltd, Henan Hongye Technological Chemical, Rutgers Chemicals GmbH, Dakota Gasification Company, Lanxess AG, and SABIC Innovative Plastics. As per the research report, several new entrants are projected to enter the market in the next few years in order to create a niche in the global market.