Deep Vein Thrombosis Market Market to Witness Robust Expansion throughout the Forecast 2017 to 2025

Global Deep Vein Thrombosis Market: Overview

Deep vein thrombosis (DVT) is the blood clot that develops in the deep veins of the body. It usually occurs in the lower leg, but it can occur in other parts of the body too. It causes severe leg pain or swelling and shortness of breath. The global deep vein thrombosis market is anticipated to grow vigorously during the forecast period owing to major lifestyle changes. The report covers a myriad factors positively affecting the market along with key challenges.

The global deep vein thrombosis market is bifurcated based on treatment, distribution channels, and region. In terms of treatment, the market is bifurcated into compression stockings, clot busters, blood thinners, and inferior vena cava filters. Whereas, based on distribution channel, the market is divided into retail pharmacy, hospital pharmacy, and e-commerce.

Global Deep Vein Thrombosis Market: Drivers and Restraints

The global deep vein thrombosis market is mainly driven by a growing prevalence of obesity across the worldwide population. Unhealthy eating habits and lifestyle changes are major factors leading to obesity, causing accumulation of cholesterol and excessive fat. This increases the likelihood of contracting deep vein thrombosis, thereby resulting in the market’s growth.

Moreover, it has been observed that the geriatric population is more prone to deep vein thrombosis. Consequently, an increasing ageing population is projected to expand the global deep vein thrombosis market. Additionally, major countries in the world are using their government funds in developing novel treatments and therapies for deep vein thrombosis, thereby propelling growth of the deep vein thrombosis market.

In addition to the aforementioned drivers, a rising disposable income in the emerging economies and growing awareness about healthcare may expedite the deep vein thrombosis market’s growth.

Digitalization has highly contributed to making people aware of advanced DVT treatments, thus causing a spur in the market.

On the flipside, there are a few restraints that may hamper the global deep vein thrombosis market’s growth. Factors such as poor patient education and issues related to higher investment, and affordability may cause a shortfall in the market. Nonetheless, increasing government initiatives and advancements in healthcare facilities may create a strong ground for the market’s growth.

Global Deep Vein Thrombosis Market: Geographical Outlook

Regionally, the global deep vein thrombosis market is spread across Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. North America leads the deep vein thrombosis market on account of high demand for advanced treatments. Growing prevalence DVT and a rising geriatric population have also contributed to the market’s expansion in this region. North America is followed by Europe. The growth in this region can be attributed to recent technological advancements and government’s support. Asia Pacific is expected to emerge steadily during the forecast period owing to an increasing geriatric population. Moreover, increasing foreign investments have propelled the market’s growth in this region.

Global Deep Vein Thrombosis Market: Competitive Landscape

The global deep vein thrombosis market is highly competitive with numerous medium and large scale companies trying to expand their market’s share. Prominent players in the market comprise Abbott Laboratories, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Pfizer, Sanofi-Aventis, Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., and Johnson & Johnson. These companies are acquiring various strategies such as mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their hold in the deep vein thrombosis market. Additionally, they are also emphasizing on technological advancements to increase their revenue share in the market.

