Distribution Transformer Market Size, Demand, Current Trends, Growth Potential, Top Vendors and Forecasts to 2023

Global Distribution Transformer market is growing with the rapid pace; mainly due to advancement in technologies. According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future, The global market of Distribution Transformer is booming and expected to gain prominence over the forecast period. The market is forecasted to demonstrate a stunning growth by 2023, surpassing its previous growth records in terms of value with a striking CAGR during the estimated period (2017 – 2023).

Distribution Transformer Industry Segmentation:

Global Distribution Transformer Market is segmented in to 5 Key dynamics for an easy grasp and enhanced understanding.

Segmentation by Type: Pole Mounted, Pad Mounted, and Underground

Segmentation by Phase: Single & Three

Segmentation by Insulation : Oil- immersed and Dry

Segmentation by Power Range : 0-315kVA, 316-2499Kva, 2500-10000kVA and above 10000kVA

Segmentation by Regions: Comprises Geographical regions – North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.

Distribution Transformer Market – Overview

Transformer is an electrical device that transfers electrical energy between two or more circuits through electromagnetic induction. Transformer are used to increase or decrease the alternating voltages in power applications. It works on the principle of Faraday’s Law of Electromagnetic Induction which states that “the magnitude of voltage is directly proportional to the rate of change of flux.”

Power distribution network comprises all interconnections such as substations, circuits, switches, switchgears, and distribution transformers. Distribution transformers are highly significant in smart grid integration projects. The widening gap between supply and demand creates heavy demand for distribution transformers from emerging nations such as China, South Korea, and India as these nations lack proper power supply infrastructure.

Competitive Analysis:

Distribution Transformer market appears to be competitive with the presence of several large and small players operating in the Distribution Transformer Market. These Key players compete based upon pricing, quality, Technology and reputation. Distribution Transformer market demonstrates a high growth potential which is likely to attract many entrants to the market resulting in to intensified competition further. Moreover, manufacturers mainly ensure to deliver the best quality products based on innovative technologies, and best practices.

Competitive Dashboard:

ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Siemens AG (Germany), Crompton Greaves Limited (India), General Electric (U.S.), Eaton Corporation Plc. (Ireland), Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (India), Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd (India), Bemag Transformer Inc. (Canada), and Bowers Electricals Ltd (U.K.)

Regional Analysis:

Asia-Pacific held the largest market share within distribution transformer market, followed by North America and Europe. China has seen strong growth in the demand for electricity in the past couple of decades, due to high levels of industrialization and infrastructural developments. The continuous need to update and upgrade existing distribution infrastructure to serve the growing demand for electricity will lead to a positive growth of the transformer market over the forecast period. In the emerging economies of Asia-Pacific, extensive power plant capacity additions, economic growth, and the need to improve access to electricity are driving grid expansion and the distribution transformer market.

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

9 July, 2015: GE Introduced Next-Generation Transformer which provides customers safer, more environmentally friendly transformer for urban applications.

In 2016, Siemens, one of the most innovative suppliers of distribution transformers, signed a contract to supply the Iraqi market with 1,250 distribution transformers. The total order is about €9 million.

14 March 2017: ABB launches world’s first digital distribution transformer. Integrated sensing and monitoring technology in ABB’s new TXpert™ transformer will provide intelligence to maximize reliability, optimize operating and maintenance costs and manage the asset more efficiently.

