DNA Forensic Market Poised to Expand at a Robust Pace Over 2017 to 2025

Advances in forensics have been of significance as of late. Nowadays, examples of modern forensic usage include the incorporation of enhanced fingerprint recovery from metals, for instance, bomb fragments and firearm cartridges, utilization color chemistry to recognize synthetic and organic weapons, and detecting advancements that are enhancing the location of medications and explosives at security checkpoints. Different innovations incorporate compact DNA profiling strategies utilized at crime scenes and noteworthy precision in determination of the age of victims and developments in scanning. These technical innovations have decreased by per unit costs in practical applications, thus enhancing the cost effectiveness of forensic applications and increasing their market penetration, thus, leading to tremendous market opportunities.

The forensics and DNA market is expected to grow considerably on account of increasing concerns of security, technological innovations in diagnostics, and rising awareness of the serious implications of forensics use. Analysis of DNA is used to identify the genetic distinguishing factors of an individual. The plethora of areas of the genome are called polymorphic regions, which are used for forensic analysis and genetic mapping. DNA consists of two types of variable number tandem repeats (VNTRs) and short tandem repeats (STRs) of repetitive sequences. STRs are relatively easier to analyze than those with VNTRs. The repeating number at the loci differs from individual to individual, which helps in identifying their unique profile statistically.

The DNA forensic market is projected to expand substantially due to rising security concerns, advancements in diagnostic technologies, and growing awareness about the role played by the product in various critical activities.

DNA forensics is a branch of science dealing with the use of genetic material for investigation in criminal & civil cases, human identification, and health care research. Genetic material is primarily recovered from sources such as tissues, bones, blood, saliva, hair, teeth, and semen. Analysis of DNA is used to identify the genomic distinction of an individual. The diversified areas of the genome are also called polymorphic regions, which are used for genetic mapping and forensic analysis. DNA consists of two types variable number tandem repeats (VNTRs) and short tandem repeats (STRs) of repetitive sequences. Regions with a high number of short tandem repeats (STRs) are comparatively easy to analyze than those with variable number tandem repeats (VNTRs). The number of repeats at the loci varies from person to person, which helps identify their unique profile statistically.

Restriction Fragment Length Polymorphism (RFLP) was the first method used for DNA forensic analysis. It requires a substantially larger quantity of DNA for analysis, due to which its use has comparatively reduced and been replaced with another new technology. The polymerase chain reaction (PCR) technology is substantially used for the purpose of DNA forensic analysis as it offers millions of copies of DNA obtained through the amplification process. Due to its low cost and high output, PCR is widely used in the Human Genome Project. Mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA) analysis is another technique employed to analyze DNA samples which uses mtDNA instead of nuclear DNA. However, it is slow and highly expensive.

The DNA forensic market is projected to expand substantially due to the rising security concerns at national & international borders and ports; increasing number of crimes such as sexual assault, terrorist attacks, kidnapping, gun violence, and homicides; and the relatively limited number of available industry players to cater to the growing consumer demand. Thus, the DNA forensic market falls under the pull type with high demand for the products and limited manufacturers of the technology.

Currently, the DNA forensic market is experiencing heavy research and development with substantial new product introduction. This encourages manufacturers to cater to the increasing customer demand with efficient and effective modality. The DNA forensic market is highly consolidated with a significant share occupied by top industry players. It is primarily driven by developed regions such as North America and Europe.

Globally, the DNA forensic market is segmented by application into the following categories: law enforcement, biodefense, health care, and physical security. Geographically, the DNA forensic market is distributed over North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is anticipated to account for a significant share in the DNA forensic market during the forecast period, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific – the latter is projected to witness a phenomenal CAGR.

Key players operating in the global DNA forensic market include Lockheed Martin, ZyGEM Corporation, M2SYS Technology, NEC Corporation, and Safran Identity & Security.

