Explore Why Visible Light Communication Market Is Thriving Worldwide: General Electric, fSONA Networks, Philips, LVX, LightPointe

The growing concern for low power consumption and green technology is driving the demand of visible light communication market. Visible light communication has major applications in retail indoor positioning, automotive, connected device, healthcare, defense & security and underwater communication. The implementation of visible light communication is high in retail indoor positioning and is fuelling the visible light communication market.

The growing acceptance of LED by consumers because of its features like low cost, energy efficient and long life span is boosting the visible light communication market. The government promotions for green environment and smart LED is driving visible light communication market. In terms of communication type, unidirectional has higher adoption rate due to technical challenges in bidirectional communication. However, bidirectional communication adoption will increase during the forecast period and will boost visible light communication market.

Visible Light Communication Market: Drivers and challenges

Technological advancements like low power consumption and increased bandwidth when compared to RF technology is driving visible light communication market. The growing demand of connected car and increasing vehicle to vehicle & vehicle to roadside communication is driving the visible light communication market. Smart retails and hospitals are the early adopters of visible light communication technology. The growing demand of smart hypermarkets and smart hospitals are significantly creating a potential demand of visible light communication technology and is contributing to the growth of visible light communication market during the forecast period.

The failure of visible light communication due to environmental factors like fog, pollution, change in density of air or weather change is a key technological challenge for visible light communication market. Another major challenge for visible light communication market is its high installation and repair cost which is impacting its adoption in emerging countries like India and Thailand.

Visible Light Communication Market: Segmentation

Segmentation based on component are LED, Photodetector and Microcontroller

Segmentation based on end-user industry is Retail, Automotive, Hospital, Defense & Security, Underwater communication, In-flight communication, and Others

Competition Dashboard

Key Developments

In February 2017, Philips announced its Location Lab partner program and invited companies to develop application for its highly accurate indoor positioning system. First companies to join Location Lab partner program was Microsoft, SAP and Capgemini.

Key Players

Key players for Visible light communication market are General Electric, fSONA Networks, Philips, LVX System, LightPointe Communications, Outstanding Technology, Oledcomm, Nakagawa Laboratories, pureLiFi, ByteLight, Luciom, Renesas Electronics, Panasonic and IBSENtelecom.

Regional Overview

Presently, North America holds the largest market share of visible light communication market because of the high adoption rate of advanced technology by end consumers and availability of advanced infrastructure for communication.

Japan is also increasingly adopting visible light communication due to the high demand of vehicle to vehicle communication from automotive domain.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Visible Light Communication Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2014 – 2016

Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2027

Value Chain

Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Visible Light Communication Market includes development in the following regions:

North America US & Canada

Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Others

Western Europe Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic BENELUX Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Russia Poland Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific (excluding Japan) Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Other Middle East North Africa South Africa Other Africa



