FinFET GPU Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2019 – 2025

FinFET, also known as Fin Field Effect Transistor, is a type of non-planar or “3D” transistor used in the design of modern processors.

In 2017, the global FinFET GPU market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global FinFET GPU status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the FinFET GPU development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Intel (U.S.)

TSMCLtd. (Taiwan)

Samsung (South Korea)

Xilinx (U.S.)

NVIDIA (U.S.)

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

22nm

20nm

16nm

14nm

10nm

7nm

Market segment by Application, split into

Computers and Tablets

Smartphones

Wearables

High-End Networks

Automotive

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global FinFET GPU status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the FinFET GPU development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

