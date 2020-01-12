FMLM Public Transport Service Market – Professional Survey & Future Trends 2025

First mile-last mile (FMLM) public transport service is a type of public transport that is based on the concept of a dedicated transport route between the starting point and the destination. This dedicated transport route between two fixed points is known as corridor.

The FMLM public transport service enables people to travel from one place to another in the fastest, simplest, and most reliable fashion. In order to travel by the FMLM public transport service, people often have to walk the extra mile to reach the starting point of the journey and from the end point of the journey to reach their final destination. Thus, this mode of public transport is known as first mile-last mile (FMLM) public transport service.

The FMLM public transport service helps commuters eliminate the trouble of changing their modes of transport several times before finally reaching their desired destination. Apart from passenger convenience and comfort of travelling, the FMLM public transport service also helps prevent traffic congestion, since there is a dedicated transport route provided for commuting. Prevention of traffic congestion ensures higher fuel savings due to reduction in vehicular emissions. These advantages provided by the FMLM public transport service are expected to drive the FMLM public transport service market during the forecast period.

Furthermore, there has been an increase in public preference for FMLM public transport service due to the rise in awareness about reducing the carbon footprint of vehicles in recent years. This is expected to further propel the FMLM public transport service market during the forecast period.

The global File Mile-Last Mile Public Transport Service Market can be segmented based on type, mean of transportation, tier of city, mode of operation, and region. In terms of type, the FMLM public transport service market can be segmented into intercity transport, intercity transport, and industrial transport. Intercity transport involves the usage of transport services for transport between two places in the same city. A common example of intercity transport is the BRT (bus rapid transit) system. Based on type, the intercity transport segment is expected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period owing to the widespread usage of intercity transport by passengers for commuting on a regular basis.

Based on means of transport, the FMLM public transport service market can be divided into metro, monorail, and BRTS (bus rapid transit system). The BRTS segment is anticipated to expand at a considerable growth rate during the forecast period owing to the increasing usage of BRTS system by several passengers across the world.

Based on the tier of cities, the FMLM public transport service market is classified as Tier I, Tier II, Tier III and Tier IV. The tier I segment is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace owing to the high rate of adoption of technology, increasing industrialization & urbanization, ever-growing population of the tier I cities and the increasing government support in the form of funds and budgets to support advanced transportation services in Tier I cities.

Based on the mode of operation, the FMLM public transport service market can be segregated into government-owned, publicly owned and public private. The public private segment is expected to dominate the FMLM public transport service market in the next few years owing to the proper maintenance ensured by the private sector or company that operates the FMLM public transport service.

Based on geographical region, the automotive FMLM public transport service market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Europe is expected to lead the FMLM public transport service market during the forecast period owing to the rapid technological advancements in the transportation service in the region and the increasing support by the European Union for implementing high-tech transportation projects in the region.