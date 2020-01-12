Global AC Power Source Market is anticipated to grow at a strong CAGR by 2024

ResearchMoz present a comprehensive research report namely “Global AC Power Source Market Research Report 2019” which reveals an extensive analysis of global industry by delivering the detailed information about Forthcoming Trends, Customer’s Expectations, Technological Improvements, Competitive Dynamics and Working Capital in the Market. This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2025.

Alternating current (AC) displays advantage to readily transform voltage level depending on transmission conditions. This serves as a plus for uptake of alternating current, especially for long distance transmission of electricity. This, in turn boosts demand for increased generation of alternating current. Thus, the AC power source market receives an uplift predicted to display close to 2% CAGR between 2018 and 2028.

The AC Power Source not only plays the role as a precision AC/DC power source but also a powerful analyzer. It contains abundant features for the testing and characteristic analysis of power supplies, electronic devices, components and modules.

For the purpose of this report, the worldwide market includes six regions: USA, Europe, Asia, South America, Middle East, Africa and the rest of the world (ROW). It is expects to see considerable growth for the AC Power Source supply unit market over the forecast period in each of these regions with the largest market of 36 percent in North America, Asia-Pacific is the similar.

In terms of Share, the AC power source is mainly applied in Aerospace & Military, Research & design, Power Industry and Manufacturing tests. In 2017, as proposed, manufacturing tests occupies the most, accounting for 37%, Research & design accounts for 15%, Aerospace & Military accounts for 24% and Power Industry (PV inverter, server power supply, etc.) occupies about 8%.

The global AC Power Source market is valued at 950 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 1070 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.5% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on AC Power Source volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall AC Power Source market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Linear AC Power Sources

PWM AC Power Sources

Segment by Application

Aerospace & military

Research & design

Power industry

Manufacturing tests

Others

