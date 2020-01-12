GLOBAL EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION (E&P) SOFTWARE MARKET 2018 SHARE, TREND, SEGMENTATION AND FORECAST TO 2025
This report studies the global Exploration & Production (E&P) Software market, analyzes and researches the Exploration & Production (E&P) Software development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
Schlumberger
Paradigm
ETL Solutions
Exprodat Consulting
Landmark Solutions
Baker Hughes Incorporated
IHS Inc.
Emerson Electric
Computer Modelling Group
Kongsberg Gruppen
GE Oil & Gas
Pason Systems Corp.
Ikon Science Limited
GEPlan Consulting Srl
Interactive Network Technologies
Peloton
RockFlow Dynamics
OVS Group
P2 Energy Solutions
Petrolink Services
EDrilling
TDE Group GmbH
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-premise Software
Cloud-based Software
Market segment by Application, Exploration & Production (E&P) Software can be split into
Oil and Gas
Mining
Others
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
Global Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025
1 Industry Overview of Exploration & Production (E&P) Software
1.1 Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market Overview
1.1.1 Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 EU
1.2.3 Japan
1.2.4 China
1.2.5 India
1.2.6 Southeast Asia
1.3 Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market by Type
1.3.1 On-premise Software
1.3.2 Cloud-based Software
1.4 Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market by End Users/Application
1.4.1 Oil and Gas
1.4.2 Mining
1.4.3 Others
2 Global Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future
3 Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 Schlumberger
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.1.5 Recent Developments
3.2 Paradigm
3.2.1 Company Profile
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4 Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.2.5 Recent Developments
3.3 ETL Solutions
3.3.1 Company Profile
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.3.4 Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.3.5 Recent Developments
3.4 Exprodat Consulting
3.4.1 Company Profile
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.4.4 Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.4.5 Recent Developments
3.5 Landmark Solutions
3.5.1 Company Profile
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.5.4 Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.5.5 Recent Developments
3.6 Baker Hughes Incorporated
3.6.1 Company Profile
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.6.4 Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.6.5 Recent Developments
3.7 IHS Inc.
3.7.1 Company Profile
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.7.4 Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.7.5 Recent Developments
3.8 Emerson Electric
3.8.1 Company Profile
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.8.4 Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.8.5 Recent Developments
3.9 Computer Modelling Group
3.9.1 Company Profile
3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.9.4 Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.9.5 Recent Developments
3.10 Kongsberg Gruppen
3.10.1 Company Profile
3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.10.4 Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.10.5 Recent Developments
3.11 GE Oil & Gas
3.12 Pason Systems Corp.
3.13 Ikon Science Limited
3.14 GEPlan Consulting Srl
3.15 Interactive Network Technologies
3.16 Peloton
3.17 RockFlow Dynamics
3.18 OVS Group
3.19 P2 Energy Solutions
3.20 Petrolink Services
3.21 EDrilling
3.22 TDE Group GmbH
4 Global Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)
4.1 Global Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
4.3 Potential Application of Exploration & Production (E&P) Software in Future
4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Exploration & Production (E&P) Software
5 United States Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Development Status and Outlook
5.1 United States Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 United States Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)
5.3 United States Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
..…..Continued
