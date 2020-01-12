GLOBAL EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION (E&P) SOFTWARE MARKET 2018 SHARE, TREND, SEGMENTATION AND FORECAST TO 2025

This report studies the global Exploration & Production (E&P) Software market, analyzes and researches the Exploration & Production (E&P) Software development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like

Schlumberger

Paradigm

ETL Solutions

Exprodat Consulting

Landmark Solutions

Baker Hughes Incorporated

IHS Inc.

Emerson Electric

Computer Modelling Group

Kongsberg Gruppen

GE Oil & Gas

Pason Systems Corp.

Ikon Science Limited

GEPlan Consulting Srl

Interactive Network Technologies

Peloton

RockFlow Dynamics

OVS Group

P2 Energy Solutions

Petrolink Services

EDrilling

TDE Group GmbH

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

EU

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-premise Software

Cloud-based Software

Market segment by Application, Exploration & Production (E&P) Software can be split into

Oil and Gas

Mining

Others

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

Global Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

1 Industry Overview of Exploration & Production (E&P) Software

1.1 Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market Overview

1.1.1 Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 EU

1.2.3 Japan

1.2.4 China

1.2.5 India

1.2.6 Southeast Asia

1.3 Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market by Type

1.3.1 On-premise Software

1.3.2 Cloud-based Software

1.4 Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Oil and Gas

1.4.2 Mining

1.4.3 Others

2 Global Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

4 Global Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

4.3 Potential Application of Exploration & Production (E&P) Software in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Exploration & Production (E&P) Software

5 United States Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Development Status and Outlook

5.1 United States Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 United States Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market Size and Market Share by Players (2013-2018)

5.3 United States Exploration & Production (E&P) Software Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

..…..Continued

