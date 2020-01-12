Global Hot Stamping Foils Market Reviewed for 2018 with Industry Outlook to 2024
This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2025.
The hot stamping foils market is projected to rise at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2018 to 2026. Hot stamping foil are integral for transfer of hot-stamped prints on solid surfaces such as security features on paper currency. The availability of hot stamping foils in various sizes and shapes expands the application base of hot stamping foils. This provides further push to the growth of hot stamping foils market.
This report focuses on Hot Stamping Foils volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Hot Stamping Foils market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
API
CFC International
Crown Roll Leaf
LEONHARD KURZ
UNIVACCO Technology
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Hot Stamping Foil
Laser Foil
Laser Stamping Foil
Segment by Application
Advertising
Printing Products
Clothes
Other
