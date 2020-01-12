Global Mobile SoC Market Dynamics, Supply & Demand, Revenue Growth, Current Trends/Issues/Challenges 2025

Recent research and the current scenario as well as future market potential of Mobile SoC Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025

The mobile SoC’s are increasingly getting popularity in the group of mobile phones manufacturers. Mobile SoC is playing a very crucial role in sustaining the demand as well as improvising the features and offerings of the mobile phones. The mobile SoC is increasingly deployed by the mobile phone manufacturers as it is available with the analog, digital, mixed signal as well as radio frequency signals. Mobile SoC is a system on the chip, which is increasingly deployed in the mobile phones as integrated circuits for the systems. The mobile SoC is used for integrating all the components of the electronic systems.

The mobile phone manufacturers are increasingly preferring the mobile SoC as they are working on the lower power consumption. As the smartphones are becoming intrinsic parts of the consumer’s lifestyles, the manufacturers are focusing on delivering the enhanced functionality of the smartphones as per the changing technological scenarios, and this factor is resulting into the increasing demand of the mobile SoCs.

Global Mobile SoC Market: Drivers and Restraints

The increasing demand for the Mobile SoCs by the mobile phones manufacturers is primarily driven by the growing technological advancements in the mobile phones to sustain the today’s consumer’s demand for the smartphones. Also, the Mobile SoCs demand is also driven by the ability of the mobile SoCs to integrate a mobile phone components such as a microcontroller (or microprocessor) with other peripherals like Wi-Fi module, graphics processing unit (GPU), or coprocessor, and others. Also, the mobile system on chip market is driven by the increasing demand for the smartphones globally, as it positively affects the demand for the mobile SoC from the mobile phone manufacturers. On the other hand, increasing competition from the counterfeit products is one of the major challenging factors for the growth of the Mobile SoC market.

Global Mobile SoC Market: Segmentation

The global market for the Mobile SoCs is segmented by the types of mobile SoC

Segmentation by types of mobile SoC

The Mobile SoCs are offered in different types. The types are offered as per the signals used on the system on the chip. The segmentation by types of mobile system on chip includes digital signals, analog signals, and mixed signals.

Global Mobile SoC Market: Industry Key Players

The global vendors for Mobile SoC include:

The key players considered in the study of the Mobile SoC market are Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Apple Inc., SAMSUNG, MediaTek Inc., Intel Corporation and others. The key players are constantly focusing on developing a new functionality and adding new features to the existing products.

Global Mobile SoC Market: Region-wise outlook

The global market for Mobile SoC is divided by regions into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, the APEJ and Japan region dominate the market regarding revenue generation due to the large presence of the mobile phone manufacturers as well as rapidly increasing demand for mobile phones as these region contains the highly populated countries such as India, China, and others. North America is following the APEJ and Japan regarding revenue generation due to the increasing technological advancements in enhancing the smartphone usability and features this factor is responsible for increasing demand for the Mobile SoC. The Western Europe follows the North America market due to the rapid adoption of the new technological advancements in this region followed by Eastern Europe. The MEA and Latin America region are expected to grow at the moderate CAGR.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Global Mobile SoC Segments

Global Mobile SoC Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2012 – 2016

Global Mobile SoC Size & Forecast 2017 to 2027

Supply & Demand Value Chain for Mobile SoC Market

Global Mobile SoC Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved in Mobile SoC Market

Mobile SoC Technology

Value Chain of Mobile SoC

Global Mobile SoC Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Global Mobile SoC includes

North America US Canada

Latin America Argentina Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Poland Russia

Asia Pacific Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ) China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



