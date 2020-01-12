Global Nematocide Market 2019: spectator steady growth by 2025 according to Expert Reviews & Analysis
The nematocide market is growing in strength from growing commercial demand for this pesticides in eliminating nematodes in plants. Agrochemical manufacturers have been laying focus on the trio of efficacy, ease of application, and cost to come out with promising formulations for crops of worldwide importance, including wheat, potatoes, and soy. With copious investments committed by global chemical companies, nematocides will see increased relevance in the agriculture industry, unlocking promising market prospects during 2018–2025.
Global Nematocide market size will increase to Million US$ by 2025, from Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Nematocide.
This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Nematocide capacity, production, value, price and market share of Nematocide in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
BASF
Bayer Cropscience
Dupont
FMC Corporation
Dow AgroSciences
Adama
Valent BioSciences Corporation
Syngenta
Monsanto
Agriguard Company
Deqiang Biology
Shanghai Fuang Agrochemical
Shandong Guorun Biological Pesticide
Beijing Xinnong Technology
Nematocide Breakdown Data by Type
Fumigants
Organophosphates
Carbamates
Bio-Based Nematicides
Others
Nematocide Breakdown Data by Application
Canola
Potato
Wheat
Soy
Others
Nematocide Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Nematocide Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
