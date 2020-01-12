Global Nematocide Market 2019: spectator steady growth by 2025 according to Expert Reviews & Analysis

ResearchMoz present a comprehensive research report namely “Global Nematocide Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” which reveals an extensive analysis of global industry by delivering the detailed information about Forthcoming Trends, Customer’s Expectations, Technological Improvements, Competitive Dynamics and Working Capital in the Market. This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2025.

The nematocide market is growing in strength from growing commercial demand for this pesticides in eliminating nematodes in plants. Agrochemical manufacturers have been laying focus on the trio of efficacy, ease of application, and cost to come out with promising formulations for crops of worldwide importance, including wheat, potatoes, and soy. With copious investments committed by global chemical companies, nematocides will see increased relevance in the agriculture industry, unlocking promising market prospects during 2018–2025.

Global Nematocide market size will increase to Million US$ by 2025, from Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Nematocide.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Nematocide capacity, production, value, price and market share of Nematocide in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

BASF

Bayer Cropscience

Dupont

FMC Corporation

Dow AgroSciences

Adama

Valent BioSciences Corporation

Syngenta

Monsanto

Agriguard Company

Deqiang Biology

Shanghai Fuang Agrochemical

Shandong Guorun Biological Pesticide

Beijing Xinnong Technology

Nematocide Breakdown Data by Type

Fumigants

Organophosphates

Carbamates

Bio-Based Nematicides

Others

Nematocide Breakdown Data by Application

Canola

Potato

Wheat

Soy

Others

Nematocide Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Nematocide Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

