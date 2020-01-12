GLOBAL ORANGES MARKET 2019 INDUSTRY KEY PLAYERS, TRENDS, SALES, SUPPLY, DEMAND, ANALYSIS & FORECAST TO 2023
Orange is widely consumed as either fresh orange or processed orange. Orange is processed in the form of juice, concentrate, and powder in order to reduce the bulk for transport during export and import.
The global Oranges market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Oranges volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Oranges market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Fruit Royal
World fruit center
Capespan
Salix Fruit
…
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Sweet orange
Navel orange
Blood orange
Red orange
Segment by Application
Juice
Concentrate
Powder
Table of Contents
1 Oranges Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Oranges
1.2 Oranges Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Oranges Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)
1.2.2 Sweet orange
1.2.3 Navel orange
1.2.4 Blood orange
1.2.5 Red orange
1.3 Oranges Segment by Application
1.3.1 Oranges Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)
1.3.2 Juice
1.3.3 Concentrate
1.3.4 Powder
1.4 Global Oranges Market by Region
1.4.1 Global Oranges Market Size Region
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)
1.5 Global Oranges Market Size
1.5.1 Global Oranges Revenue (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Global Oranges Production (2014-2025)
2 Global Oranges Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Oranges Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.2 Global Oranges Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.3 Global Oranges Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
2.4 Manufacturers Oranges Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types
2.5 Oranges Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Oranges Market Concentration Rate
2.5.2 Oranges Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers
2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
……………..
11 Global Oranges Market Forecast
11.1 Global Oranges Production, Revenue Forecast
11.1.1 Global Oranges Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)
11.1.2 Global Oranges Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)
11.1.3 Global Oranges Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)
11.2 Global Oranges Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)
11.2.1 North America Oranges Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)
11.2.2 Europe Oranges Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)
11.2.3 China Oranges Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)
11.2.4 Japan Oranges Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)
11.3 Global Oranges Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)
11.3.1 North America Oranges Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)
11.3.2 Europe Oranges Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)
11.3.3 China Oranges Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)
11.3.4 Japan Oranges Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)
11.4 Global Oranges Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)
11.5 Global Oranges Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)
…………..
13 Methodology and Data Source
13.1 Methodology/Research Approach
13.1.1 Research Programs/Design
13.1.2 Market Size Estimation
13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
13.2 Data Source
13.2.1 Secondary Sources
13.2.2 Primary Sources
13.3 Author List
13.4 Disclaimer
List of Tables and Figures
Figure Picture of Oranges
Table Global Oranges Production (MT) Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)
Figure Global Oranges Production Market Share by Types in 2018
Figure Sweet orange Product Picture
Table Sweet orange Major Manufacturers
Figure Navel orange Product Picture
