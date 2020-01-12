Global Power Line Communication- Quantitative Analysis 2018 to 2025 Determine Market Potential

ResearchMoz present a comprehensive research report namely “Global Power Line Communication Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” which reveals an extensive analysis of global industry by delivering the detailed information about Forthcoming Trends, Customer’s Expectations, Technological Improvements, Competitive Dynamics and Working Capital in the Market. This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2025.

The power line communication (PLC) market is seeing constant revenue gains from the efforts by end-use industries to realize its full potential in high-speed networking applications. Providers of home broadband technologies will see rising interest in PLC and have begun employing AC-PLC and DC-PLC in energy applications for diverse end-use industries. Increasing focus on advancing the technology will drive its uptake in developed markets. Profuse opportunities will also come from developing regions of the world during 2019–2025 from the rapid adoption of PLC technology in smart grids.

Click the link to Get a Free Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=1896237

The Power Line Communication market was valued at Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Power Line Communication.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Siemens (Germany)

Netgear (US)

ABB (Switzerland)

Ametek (US)

Schneider Electric (France)

General Electric (US)

TP-Link Technologies (China)

D-Link (Taiwan)

Landis+Gyr (Switzerland)

Nyx Hemera Technologies (Canada)

Belkin International (US)

Billion Electric (Taiwan)

Devolo (Germany)

Hubbell Power Systems (US)

Corinex Communications (Canada)

TRENDnet (US)

Zyxel Communications (Taiwan)

Extollo Communications (US)

ASUSTeK Computer (Taiwan)

ZIV (Spain)

Comtrend (Taiwan)

Iskra (Slovenia)

Lumenpulse (Canada)

NetComm Wireless (Australia)

Make An Enquiry @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=1896237

Power Line Communication Breakdown Data by Type

Narrowband

Broadband

Power Line Communication Breakdown Data by Application

Energy Management and Smart Grid

Indoor Networking

Other

Power Line Communication Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG

Blog: https://studyanalyst.blogspot.in