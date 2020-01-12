Global Transformerless UPS Market :Top Leading Vendors(Emerson Electric, ABB, Schneider Electric, Eaton, and GE.)

Transformerless UPS Market: Overview

A transformerless uninterruptible power source (UPS), as the name suggests, is one that doesn’t rely on the use of a transformer for its functioning. Modern transformerless UPS technology brings with it a host of benefits that all ultimately culminate into enhanced power savings and a lighter electricity bill. The need to save as much energy as possible, combined with heightened legislative pressure, is driving both industrial and commercial entities toward the transformerless UPS.

A large transformerless UPS system is typically composed of compact and lightweight components but that doesn’t take anything away from their power delivery capabilities. On the contrary, these systems carry the ability to deliver very volumes of energy.

The market for transformerless UPS is in a phase of positive growth currently, making it worthy of a closer study. This is precisely what this report does. The focus of this report is on the transformative technologies that will change the face of the global transformerless UPS market. Moreover, factors that will threaten the growth of the key companies in this space have also been evaluated. That said, there are numerous opportunities emerging in the global transformerless UPS market and the report shows companies the ways to monetize them.

Transformerless UPS Market: Drivers and Trends

The use of transformerless UPSs is rising at a rapid pace, especially in sectors where energy consumption can translate into hefty power bills. Besides energy-intensive industries, transformerless UPSs are also used in the telecommunications sector where systems have to be up and running continuously. In short, companies in the transformerless UPS market have an opportunity to grow in any commercial or industrial sector where power outages could result in downtime and lost dollars.

Another defining trend in the global transformerless UPS market is the growing emphasis on more compact and sleek systems. This especially holds true in the case of commercial entities where the space available is shrinking and compactness is a highly desirable attribute. However, although transformerless UPS systems typically cost less than transformer-based UPSs, the former cannot entirely be defined as affordable, which might put them out of the reach of several small and medium-sized enterprises. This could mean missed opportunities for companies in the global transformerless UPS market.

Transformerless UPS Market: Segmentation

The report on the global transformerless UPS market offers deep insights into each major segment and then patches these smaller trends together to create a holistic picture of the overall market.

The most common applications of transformerless UPSs are in outdoor events or facilities and for the uninterrupted supply of power. Thus, the purchasers of transformerless UPS are IT and telecom companies, BFSI entities, industrial facilities, the retail and hospitality industry, and others.

It is expected that the demand for transformerless UPS systems will be considerably high in the IT and telecommunications sectors because the comparative cost-efficiency of these systems appeals more to companies operating in this space.

Geographically, the global transformerless UPS systems market can be split into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Rest of the World. Countries such as India, where industrialization is in the fast track but is still plagued by frequent power outages will present high-volume growth opportunities for market players.

Companies in the global transformerless UPS market are vying to introduce products that boast a more compact footprint, fit the dynamically evolving needs of the IT industry, and are lighter in terms of weight. High efficiency also remains a key product differentiator.

The players that are most active in the global transformerless UPS market are Emerson Electric, ABB, Schneider Electric, Eaton, and GE.

