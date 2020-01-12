High Barrier Packaging Films Market- Collaborations with regional manufacturers as an expansion strategy

The global market for high barrier packaging films was valued at over US$ 20 Bn in 2018 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period (2018-2028).

High barrier packaging films are those packaging materials which have thickness more than 25 µm. Ideally high barrier packaging films are packaging films used for providing oxygen and moisture barrier protection for end use products like food, beverages, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, etc.

Growing emphasis on manufacturing smaller pack size-compatible flexible packaging solutions to create growth opportunities for high barrier packaging films

In recent years, consumers have become more educated about environmental issues and prefer lighter weight packaging products like high barrier packaging films in order to prioritize portable packaging and reduce waste. Consumers across the developed market have shifted to smaller pack packaging purchase which is reseal able and easy to carry like high barrier packaging films. Manufacturers are thus adopting high barrier packaging films which eliminates the need for secondary material of packaging a product.

Inclination towards case ready packaging products driving the growth of high barrier packaging films market

Over the last few years high barrier packaging films which render convenience of peel able and the demand for case ready packaging products are growing. Products falling in case ready packaging products categories are meat, cheese, poultry and fish products are key factors driving the growth for high barrier packaging films market. Predominantly such products are stored in plastics trays covered with high barrier packaging films are reusable.

For Instance, Schur Flexibles Holding GesmbH offers innovative high barrier packaging films for processed and case ready products. EVOH based shrink films are primary choice of material which are excellent properties to restrict Oxygen Transmission Rate (OTR), heat and UV rays.

Key Developments in the Global High Barrier Packaging Films Market

Manufacturers in high barrier packaging films market are actively focusing on increasing the global footprint of high barrier packaging films solutions by acquisition In June 2016 Amcor Limited completed the acquisition of Alusa S.A a U.S based packaging manufacturer. In October 2015 Amcor Limited announces acquisition of BPI China a plastic film manufacturer, subsidiary of British Polythene Industries plc. In May 2016, Bemis Company, Inc. acquired packaging operations of SteriPack Group in Ireland. SteriPack Group specializes in medical device packaging.

Manufacturers focusing on product launch for enhancing their product portfolio In April 2016, Amcor Limited launched “Amlite Ultra”, a transparent high barrier packaging films product. In February 2016, Celplast Metallized Products Ltd launched a new kind of metallizer with metacoat- inline coating for producing high barrier packaging films In February 2017 Uflex ltd. launched high barrier packaging films product comprising of polyester in Cold form Alu- Alu laminate in pharmaceutical industry

Collaborations with regional manufacturers as an expansion strategy In February 2017, Uflex ltd. collaborated with Comiflex to expand its manufacturing capability. In May 2016 Toray Plastics (America), Inc. collaborated with Packaging Products Corporation, LLC for producing clear and PVDC free high barrier packaging films



Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global high barrier packaging films market include Amcor Limited, Uflex Ltd, Glenroy, Inc, Winpak Ltd., The Mondi Group plc., Toray Plastics (America), Inc., LINPAC Packaging Limited, Schur Flexibles Holding GesmbH, Huhtamaki Oyj, Berry Global Group Inc., Ampac Holdings LLC., Bischof & Klein GmbH & Co. KG, Celplast Metallized Products Ltd, Plastissimo Film Co., Ltd., Sealed Air Corporation, DUNMORE Corporation, Bemis Company, Inc, Polyplex Corporation Limited, Shrinath Rotopack Pvt Ltd, and ACG Worldwide Private Limited.

Key resin manufacturers operating in the global high barrier packaging films market include Exxon Mobil Corp, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Group, Kuraray Co Ltd, LyondellBasell Industries N.V, LG Chem Ltd., United Co Rusal PLC, Alcoa Corporation, BASF SE, Saudi Arabia Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC), and Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC.

Key end-user base manufacturers operating in the global high barrier packaging films market include Nestlé S.A, Tyson Foods, Inc, PepsiCo, Inc., The Procter & Gamble Company, JBS SA, Danone SA, Mondelez International, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Unilever Plc. and Cargill Incorporated.