Inorganic Acids Market : Clear Understanding of The Competitive Landscape and Key Product Segments 2024

Inorganic acids are procured from inorganic compounds or mineral compounds. Some such inorganic acids are sulfuric acid, hydrochloric acid, perchloric acid, nitric acid, boric acid, hydrofluoric acid, and phosphoric acid. Inorganic acids have varied levels of strength such as the very high strength sulfuric acid to the weak boric acid. A characteristic of inorganic acids is that they tend to be easily soluble in water and insoluble in organic compounds or solvents. Inorganic acids are mostly used as a raw material in the production process of different organic as well as inorganic compounds.

A report by Transparency Market Research offers essential information about the global market for inorganic acids. It presents a granular analysis of the factors promoting or hindering it. It also profiles leading companies in the market and discusses their market shares, competitive edge, and operations. Further, the report leverages market-leading analytical tools to gauge the various threats and opportunities awaiting the key players.

Global Inorganic Acids Market: Trends and Opportunities

Providing a major fillip to the global inorganic acids market is a burgeoning world population that has created a pressing demand for food. This has led to the massive demand for fertilizers, which in turn has boosted demand for inorganic acids used in the manufacture of fertilizers. Inorganic acids also find application in the metal extraction process that has been a steady upswing so far. Going forward, the expansion in end-use markets is likely bring about substantial growth in the inorganic acid market.

A popular inorganic acid, hydrochloric acid, which is typically obtained as a byproduct during the manufacture of organic compounds, is utilized in the chlorine industry. A substantial amount of hydrochloric acid is used in the manufacture of ethylene di-chloride. Silicones production also requires good amount of hydrochloric acid. Aqueous hydrochloric acid or muriatic acid is used in steel pickling, food, calcium chloride, brine treatment, and oil well acidizing.

Besides hydrochloric acid, sulfuric acid is another inorganic acid which is used in a number of industries. Prominent among them is the fertilizer industry, for over half of the sulfuric acid manufactured is used in production of agricultural fertilizers. Super phosphate of lime as well as ammonium sulfate is manufactured using sulfuric acid. Other notable applications which consume sulfuric acid are the manufacturing process of different chemicals such as sulfate salts, nitric acid, pigments and dyes, explosives, drugs and synthetic detergents.

Nitric acid again has widespread application in manufacture of fertilizers. In fact, more than 80% of nitric acid is used to produce ammonium nitrate, an effective plant fertilizer. Nitric acid is also used to manufacture nitroaromatics, which find application in production of polyurethanes, and hexanedioic acid, which find application in manufacture of polyamides. Most of the other inorganic acids have similar applications as raw materials for different chemical compounds.

Global Inorganic Acids Market: Regional Outlook

From a geographical standpoint, Asia Pacific consumes maximum inorganic acids, globally, on account of the presence of numerous chemical manufacturing industries as well as fertilizer industries in the region. China is a key market in Asia Pacific by dint to consuming and producing a copious amount of inorganic acid. Europe follows Asia Pacific in the amount of inorganic acid produced and North America comes in the third position.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

Some of the noteworthy companies competing in the global market for inorganic acids, profiled in the report are Basic Chemical Solutions LLC, General Chemical USA, PVS Chemicals, Inc., and Azko Nobel N.V.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.