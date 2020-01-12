INTELLIGENT TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS (ITS) MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2025

Global Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Siemens AG

Hitachi

WS Atkins PLC

Nuance Communications

EFKON AG

Garmin International Inc

Iteris

Telenav

Thales Group

TomTom NV

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering

United States

EU

China

Japan

South Korea

India

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Advanced Transportation Pricing System

Advanced Traveller Information System

Advanced Transportation Management System

Automatic Number Plate Recognition System

Advanced Public Transportation System

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Goods Management

Public Transport

Road User Charges

Automatic Car Driving

Environmental Protection

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

Global Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) Market Research Report 2018

1 Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS)

1.2 Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Advanced Transportation Pricing System

1.2.4 Advanced Traveller Information System

1.2.5 Advanced Transportation Management System

1.2.6 Automatic Number Plate Recognition System

1.2.7 Advanced Public Transportation System

1.3 Global Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Goods Management

1.3.3 Public Transport

1.3.4 Road User Charges

1.3.5 Automatic Car Driving

1.3.6 Environmental Protection

1.4 Global Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 United States Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 EU Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 South Korea Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

……….

7 Global Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 Siemens AG

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 Siemens AG Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 Hitachi

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 Hitachi Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 WS Atkins PLC

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 WS Atkins PLC Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 Nuance Communications

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 Nuance Communications Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 EFKON AG

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 EFKON AG Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6 Garmin International Inc

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.6.2 Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) Product Category, Application and Specification

7.6.2.1 Product A

7.6.2.2 Product B

7.6.3 Garmin International Inc Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.7 Iteris

7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.7.2 Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) Product Category, Application and Specification

7.7.2.1 Product A

7.7.2.2 Product B

7.7.3 Iteris Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

..…..Continued

