IR Emitter and Receiver Market – Top players are Rohm Semiconductor, Texas Instruments, Honeywell International

IR Emitter and Receiver Market (By Component – Software and Services; By Software Type – On-Premise Software and Off-Premise Software; By End-users – Government and Regulatory Agencies, Enterprises (Small, Mid and Large-Size Enterprises) and Law Firms) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2016 – 2024

TMR added a New Report “ 2016 – 2024 Global IR Emitter and Receiver Market Report Status and Outlook” in its Database. This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of IR Emitter and Receiver Market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

Infrared radiation (IR) is a kind of electromagnetic rays, X-rays or radio waves. This kind of radiation has been used in our daily life, however this is invisible to human eyes. Human can only feel the existence of this radiation in form of heat. Remote control’s infrared data can be received with the help of infrared receiver, and the received data can be uploaded through infrared emitter. Hence, the user can send the same infrared data into remote control’s button. Presently, IR emitter and receiver are in growing demand and the global market is expected to follow steep growth rate during the forecast period.

Key Brands mentioned in this report – Rohm Semiconductor, Texas Instruments, Honeywell International among others.

The growth of the IR Emitter and Receiver Market is also driven by factors, such as an increasing litigation in the Attorneys and Legal Supervisor and enterprise industry. However, factors such as high investment and installation cost are hindering the growth of this market.

IR Emitter and Receiver Market is becoming an increasingly important consideration for almost all organizations as a result of the enormous number of civil cases filed each year, the growing proportion of business records that are stored electronically, new statutes at all levels of government focused on electronically-stored information, and a growing body of court rulings that are making the discovery and presentation of electronic data more important.

By Component –

Software

Services;

By Software Type –

On-Premise Software

Off-Premise Software;

By End-users –

Government and

Regulatory Agencies,

Enterprises (Small, Mid and Large-Size Enterprises) and Law Firms)

Table of Content :

Chapter 1 Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Report Scope

1.2.1 Market Segmentation: Global IR Emitter and Receiver Market

1.3 Research Methodology

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Snapshot: Global IR Emitter and Receiver Market

2.2 Global IR Emitter and Receiver Market , 2016 – 2024 , Revenue (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth (%)

2.3 Global IR Emitter and Receiver Market , by Component, 2024 (US$ Mn)

2.3.1 Global IR Emitter and Receiver Market , by Deployment Type, 2024 (US$ Mn)

2.4 Global IR Emitter and Receiver Market , by End-users, 2024 (US$ Mn)

2.5 Global IR Emitter and Receiver Market , by Geography, 2024 (US$ Mn)

Chapter 3 Global IR Emitter and Receiver Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Drivers

3.3 Market Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Value Chain Analysis

3.7 Market Trends and Future Outlook

3.7.1 Demand for One-stop Shops

3.8 Global IR Emitter and Receiver Market Analysis, By Component, 2016 – 2024(US$ Mn)

3.8.1 Overview

3.8.1.1 Global IR Emitter and Receiver Market Revenue Comparison, by Components,2016 – 2024(US$ Mn)

3.8.2 IR Emitter and Receiver Market

3.8.2.1 Global IR Emitter and Receiver Market Revenue, 2016 – 2024(US$ Mn)

