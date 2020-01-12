MASTER DATA MANAGEMENT (MDM) MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2025

This report studies the Master Data Management (MDM) market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of players, regions, product and end Application/industries; this report analyzes the top players in global and major regions, and splits the Master Data Management (MDM) market by product and Application/end industries.

The global Master Data Management (MDM) market sales will reach about 2885 million USD in 2017 from 1615 million USD in 2013 all around the world, with the CAGR of 15.6%.

The major players in global market include

SAP

Oracle

IBM

Informatica

Stibo Systems

TIBCO Software

Riversand Technologies

Orchestra Networks

EnterWorks

Magnitude

Talend

SAS Institute

Microsoft

KPMG

Teradata Corporation

Software AG

Agility Multichannel

VisionWare

SupplyOn AG

Sunway World

Yonyou

Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions, with, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Master Data Management (MDM) for these regions, from 2013 to 2023 (forecast)

United States

EU

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

On the basis of product, the Master Data Management (MDM) market is primarily split into

Customer Data

Product Data

Others

On the basis on the end users/Application, this report covers

Banking, Finance and Insurance (BFSI)

IT and Telecommunications

Government & Health Care

Manufacturing & Logistics

Others

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Master Data Management (MDM) Market Overview

1.1.1 Master Data Management (MDM) Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Master Data Management (MDM) Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)

1.3 Domains of Master Data Management (MDM) by Product

1.4 Master Data Management (MDM) Market by Industry

2 Global Master Data Management (MDM) Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Global Master Data Management (MDM) Market Size (Million USD) by Players (2013-2018)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Market Concentration Rate by Top Vendors

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

3.1 SAP

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 SAP Master Data Management (MDM) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.1.5 Key Clients

3.2 Oracle

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Oracle Master Data Management (MDM) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.2.5 Key Clients

3.3 IBM

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 IBM Master Data Management (MDM) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.3.5 Key Clients

3.4 Informatica

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Informatica Master Data Management (MDM) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.4.5 Key Clients

3.5 Stibo Systems

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Stibo Systems Master Data Management (MDM) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.5.5 Key Clients

3.6 TIBCO Software

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 TIBCO Software Master Data Management (MDM) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.6.5 Key Clients

3.7 Riversand Technologies

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Riversand Technologies Master Data Management (MDM) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.7.5 Key Clients

3.8 Orchestra Networks

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Orchestra Networks Master Data Management (MDM) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.8.5 Key Clients

3.9 EnterWorks

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 EnterWorks Master Data Management (MDM) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.9.5 Key Clients

3.10 Magnitude

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 Magnitude Master Data Management (MDM) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.10.5 Key Clients

3.11 Talend

3.11.1 Company Profile

3.11.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.11.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.11.4 Talend Master Data Management (MDM) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.11.5 Key Clients

3.12 SAS Institute

3.12.1 Company Profile

3.12.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.12.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.12.4 SAS Institute Master Data Management (MDM) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

3.13 Microsoft

3.13.11 Company Profile

3.13.12 Main Business/Business Overview

3.13.13 Products, Services and Solutions

3.13.14 Microsoft Master Data Management (MDM) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)

4 Global Master Data Management (MDM) Market Size by Product and Industry (2013-2018)

5 United States Master Data Management (MDM) Development Status and Outlook

6 Europe Master Data Management (MDM) Development Status and Outlook

7 Japan Master Data Management (MDM) Development Status and Outlook

8 China Master Data Management (MDM) Development Status and Outlook

9 India Master Data Management (MDM) Development Status and Outlook

10 Southeast Asia Master Data Management (MDM) Development Status and Outlook

11 Market Forecast by Regions, Product and Industry (2018-2023)

11.1 Global Master Data Management (MDM) Market Size (Million USD) by Regions (2018-2023)

11.2 Global Master Data Management (MDM) Market Size by Industry (2018-2023)

11.3 Global Master Data Management (MDM) Market Size by Product (2018-2023)

12 Master Data Management (MDM) Market Dynamics

12.1 Master Data Management (MDM) Market Opportunities

12.2 Master Data Management (MDM) Challenge and Risk

12.2.1 Competition from Opponents

12.2.2 Downside Risks of Economy

12.3 Master Data Management (MDM) Market Constraints and Threat

12.3.1 Threat from Substitute

12.3.2 Government Policy

12.3.3 Technology Risks

12.4 Master Data Management (MDM) Market Driving Force

12.4.1 Growing Demand from Emerging Markets

12.4.2 Potential Application

13 Market Effect Factors Analysis

13.1 SWOT Analysis

13.2 Consumer Needs Trend/Customer Preference

13.3 External Environmental Change

14 Research Finding /Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

..…..Continued

