Medical Image Analysis Software Market Segmentation, Application, Technology & Market Analysis Research Report 2023

The medical imaging has revamped the process of disease diagnosis in recent years; the rapid advancement in imaging technologies has further simplified the diagnosis process. The advent of 3D and imaging techniques has helped the practitioner to get more magnified view and understanding of the cause, the software to run these complex devices is of utmost importance these days. The software for image analysis helps to control the devices the way an operator wants thereby benefiting them to get the more detailed insights from the image obtained. These software helps to increase the overall efficiency of the devices as well as the entire analysis of image. The rising demand of such software due to the rapid adoption of medical imaging technique is propelling the market. These software helps to analyze the cause of chronic diseases in great depth making it widely accepted in chronic disease detection, the rising prevalence of such disease is another motivator for the market.

The adoption of computer aided diagnostic facilities is yet another factor contributing the growth of the concerned market, the increase in government and private investment for development of healthcare infrastructure is also pushing the growth momentum. The cost of the software is high which hiders its adoption to some extent hence hindering the growth of market, moreover the expertise required to handle such software is not found in masses hence acting as potential threat to growth. The integration of artificial intelligence, cloud-based analytics solution will create room for growth of medical image analysis software market in future.

Geographically market is divided into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and Rest of the world. North America has ruled the market due to its well-established market infrastructure, increase in geriatric population. Moreover, the region leads the market because of prevalence rate of chronic diseases and advanced healthcare facilities in the region. The APAC region will grow significantly in the coming years, due to increased investment in healthcare technology and infrastructure. The Europe region holds the second place in terms of market of medical image analysis software.

The presence of large number established and emerging companies in the segment makes it highly competitive. Major players Bruker Corporation, Canon medical system corporations, Carestream Health Inc, ClaroNav Inc, Esaote SpA, Fujifilm Holding Company, GE Healthcare, Hitachi medical corporations, IBM watson health, INFINITT Healthcare Co, MIM Software Inc, Mirada Medical Limited, Novorad Corporation, Philips Healthcare, ScienceSoft USA Corporation, Siemens Healthineers, Spacelabs Healthcare, Inc. These players provide various software for different modalities such as ultrasound, magnetic resonance imaging, x-ray and so on for optimum output of diagnosis process. The report includes detailed analysis of companies, market overview, analyst insights and market segmentation.

Research Methodology

The market study of Global Medical image analysis software market is incorporated by extensive primary and secondary research conducted by research team at OMR. Secondary research has been conducted to refine the available data to breakdown the market in various segments, derive total market size, market forecast and growth rate. Different approaches have been worked on to derive the market value and market growth rate. Our team collects facts and data related to the market from different geography to provide a better regional outlook. In the report country level analysis is provided by analyzing various regional players, regional tax laws and policies, consumer behavior and macro-economic factors. Numbers extracted from Secondary research have been authenticated by conducting proper primary research. It includes tracking down key people from the industry and interviewing them to validate the data. This enables our analyst to derive the closest possible figures without any major deviations in the actual number. Our analysts try to contact as many executives, managers, key opinion leaders and industry experts. Primary research brings the authenticity in our reports.

Secondary sources include:

• Financial reports of companies involved in the market

• Authentic Public Databases (org, world bank data, OECD)

• Whitepapers, research-papers and news blogs

• Company websites and their product catalogue.

The Report is intended for Emerging imaging analysis software companies in the market, Investing companies, Government Organizations for overall market analysis and competitive analysis. The report provides in-depth analysis on market size, growth opportunity in market, product types. The report will serve as a source for 360-degree analysis of the market thoroughly integrating different models such as PEST analysis, Porter five analysis delivering insights into the market for better business decisions.

Market Segmentation:

Global Medical image analysis software market is segmented on the basis of regional outlook and following segments:

1. Global Medical Image Analysis Software Market Research and Analysis, By Software type

2. Global Medical Image Analysis Software Market Research and Analysis, By Type of image produced

3. Global Medical Image Analysis Software Market Research and Analysis, By Modality

4. Global Medical Image Analysis Software Market Research and Analysis, By Application

5. Global Medical Image Analysis Software Market Research and Analysis, By End user

THE REPORT COVERS:

• Comprehensive research methodology of Medical Image Analysis Software Market

• This report also includes detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

• Exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

• Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the Medical Image Analysis Software Market

• Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the Medical Image Analysis Software Market

• Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

• Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Companies Mentioned 1. AGFA–GEVAERT HEALTHCARE

2. AQUILAB GMBH

3. BRUKER CORPORATION

4. CANON MEDICAL SYSTEM CORPORATIONS

5. CARESTREAM HEALTH INC

6. CLARONAV, INC

7. ESAOTE SPA

8. FUJIFILM HOLDING COMPANY

9. GE HEALTHCARE

10. HITACHI MEDICAL CORPORATIONS

11. IBM WATSON HEALTH

12. INFINITT HEALTHCARE CO

13. MIM SOFTWARE INC

14. MIRADA MEDICAL LIMITED

15. NOVORAD CORPORATION

16. PHILIPS HEALTHCARE

17. SCIENCESOFT USA CORPORATION

18. SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS

19. SPACELABS HEALTHCARE, INC.

20. XINAPSE SYSTEMS LTD.

