MOBILE PAYMENT TECHNOLOGIES MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2025
This report studies the global Mobile Payment Technologies market, analyzes and researches the Mobile Payment Technologies development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
MasterCard International
Visa
American Express
Boku
Fortumo
PayPal
Bharti Airtel
Vodafone
Microsoft Corporation
Google
Apple
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Proximity Payments
Remote Payments
Market segment by Application, Mobile Payment Technologies can be split into
Hospitality
Tourism Sector
Entertainment
Retail Sector
Health Care Sector
Education
Others
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
Global Mobile Payment Technologies Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025
1 Industry Overview of Mobile Payment Technologies
1.1 Mobile Payment Technologies Market Overview
1.1.1 Mobile Payment Technologies Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global Mobile Payment Technologies Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)
1.3 Mobile Payment Technologies Market by Type
1.4 Mobile Payment Technologies Market by End Users/Application
2 Global Mobile Payment Technologies Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 Mobile Payment Technologies Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future
3 Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 MasterCard International
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 Mobile Payment Technologies Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.1.5 Recent Developments
3.2 Visa
3.2.1 Company Profile
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4 Mobile Payment Technologies Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.2.5 Recent Developments
3.3 American Express
3.3.1 Company Profile
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.3.4 Mobile Payment Technologies Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.3.5 Recent Developments
3.4 Boku
3.4.1 Company Profile
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.4.4 Mobile Payment Technologies Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.4.5 Recent Developments
3.5 Fortumo
3.5.1 Company Profile
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.5.4 Mobile Payment Technologies Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.5.5 Recent Developments
3.6 PayPal
3.6.1 Company Profile
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.6.4 Mobile Payment Technologies Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.6.5 Recent Developments
3.7 Bharti Airtel
3.7.1 Company Profile
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.7.4 Mobile Payment Technologies Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.7.5 Recent Developments
3.8 Vodafone
3.8.1 Company Profile
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.8.4 Mobile Payment Technologies Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.8.5 Recent Developments
3.9 Microsoft Corporation
3.9.1 Company Profile
3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.9.4 Mobile Payment Technologies Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.9.5 Recent Developments
3.10 Google
3.10.1 Company Profile
3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.10.4 Mobile Payment Technologies Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.10.5 Recent Developments
3.11 Apple
4 Global Mobile Payment Technologies Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)
4.1 Global Mobile Payment Technologies Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Mobile Payment Technologies Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
4.3 Potential Application of Mobile Payment Technologies in Future
4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Mobile Payment Technologies
5 United States Mobile Payment Technologies Development Status and Outlook
6 EU Mobile Payment Technologies Development Status and Outlook
7 Japan Mobile Payment Technologies Development Status and Outlook
8 China Mobile Payment Technologies Development Status and Outlook
9 India Mobile Payment Technologies Development Status and Outlook
10 Southeast Asia Mobile Payment Technologies Development Status and Outlook
11 Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2018-2025)
11.1 Global Mobile Payment Technologies Market Size (Value) by Regions (2018-2025)
11.2 Global Mobile Payment Technologies Market Size (Value) by Type (2018-2025)
11.3 Global Mobile Payment Technologies Market Size by Application (2018-2025)
12 Mobile Payment Technologies Market Dynamics
12.1 Mobile Payment Technologies Market Opportunities
12.2 Mobile Payment Technologies Challenge and Risk
12.2.1 Competition from Opponents
12.2.2 Downside Risks of Economy
12.3 Mobile Payment Technologies Market Constraints and Threat
12.3.1 Threat from Substitute
12.3.2 Government Policy
12.3.3 Technology Risks
12.4 Mobile Payment Technologies Market Driving Force
12.4.1 Growing Demand from Emerging Markets
12.4.2 Potential Application
13 Market Effect Factors Analysis
13.1 Technology Progress/Risk
13.1.1 Substitutes
13.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry
13.2 Consumer Needs Trend/Customer Preference
13.3 External Environmental Change
13.3.1 Economic Fluctuations
13.3.2 Other Risk Factors
14 Research Finding/Conclusion
..…..Continued
