Natural & Manufactured Sand Market is envisioned to exhibit a CAGR of 10.6% from 2017 to 2025

In the largely fragmented and intensively competitive vendor landscape of the global natural and manufactured sand market, companies are investing in research and development in crushing technology and modern grinder equipment with the view of obtaining high quality and well-graded sand products, observes Transparency Market Research in a recent report. Focus on geographical expansion as a way of addressing demand across regional markets with promising growth opportunities is also emerging as a promising growth strategy. Some of the leading players in the market are Adelaide Brighton Ltd, CDE, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V., CRH Plc, Heidelberg Cement AG, Hutcheson Sand & Mixes, and Vulcan Materials Company.

The report states that the global natural and manufactured sand market is envisioned to exhibit a CAGR of 10.6% from 2017 to 2025, rising from a US$81.1 bn in 2016 to US$192.9 bn in 2025.

Vast Rise in Infrastructure Development Activities in Emerging Economies to Drive Growth

In terms of application, the global market for natural and manufactured sand earns a vast share in its revenue from usage across the infrastructure sector. The increased numbers of urban settings across emerging economies and steady rise in investment from government bodies towards the renovation and maintenance of old and outdated infrastructural elements across developed economies are expected to help retain the infrastructure sector its dominant spot over the forecast period as well.

Geographically, the market in Asia Pacific holds a clear command on the global natural and manufactured sand market and is likely to dominate the global market over the report’s forecast period. The region accounted for about 54% in terms of volume, followed by North America and Europe in 2016. The thriving construction sector and the rapid rise in urban settings in the region, combined with the vast rise in disposable incomes and the consecutive rise in high-quality infrastructural elements, will continue to drive the market.

Thriving Construction Sector to Help Market Expand at Promising Pace

Sand, whether natural or manufactured, is one of the most common components used in most construction activities. As a result, the overall scope of development of the market for natural and manufactured sand is largely co-dependent on the growth dynamics of the construction industry. With the increased demand for modernization of residential and commercial infrastructure in urban areas in developed as well as developing economies across the globe, the market for natural and manufactured sand is also expected to register a healthy upward trajectory in the near future.

Rising disposable incomes of the world’s middle class population are also working in favor of the global natural and manufactured sand market owing to the increased demand for offices, malls, residential complexes, and other infrastructural elements across the globe. High investments by regulatory bodies in this area are expected to emerge as a key driving force for the global natural and manufactured sand market. However, concerns regarding the decreasing resources of natural aggregates, ill effects on ground water system, and disturbances in ecological balance of environment triggered by extensive mining operation could hinder the growth prospects of the global natural and manufactured sand market.

This review of the global natural and manufactured sand market is based on a recent market research report by Transparency Market Research, titled “Natural and Manufactured Sand Market (Product Type – Natural Sand and Manufactured Sand; Application – Residential, Commercial, Industrial and Infrastructure) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2017–2025.”