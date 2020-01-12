Paraformaldehyde Market to Witness Rising CAGR of 6.1% by 2023 Owing to New Product Luanches

In the last few years, the use of paraformaldehyde has increased significantly owing to the rising number of applications. The growing demand from agrochemical and resins manufacturers is expected to encourage the growth of the global paraformaldehyde market in the coming years. Some of the key applications of paraformaldehyde are medical appliances, agrochemicals, resins, lubricant additives, papermaking, and others. The key players in the market are emphasizing on increasing the number of applications is estimated to supplement the growth of the market in the coming years.

According to the research study, the global market for paraformaldehyde is anticipated to reach a value of US$791.9 mn by the end of 2023. The market is likely to register a healthy 6.0% CAGR between 2015 and 2023.

Application of paraformaldehyde as Lubricant Additives to Encourage Growth

The rising rate of adoption of GM crops has resulted in a high demand for glyphosate, which is the key factor estimated to encourage the growth of the global paraformaldehyde market in the coming years. In addition, the growing demand for resins is predicted to accelerate the overall development of the market in the near future. The rising focus on the development of new products and technological advancements are estimated to supplement the market’s growth.