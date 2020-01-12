Perishable Goods Transportation Market: Analysis by Key Players Focusing on Growth Strategies and Upcoming Trends

Perishable goods transportation involves the shipping of goods that are likely to get affected by change in atmosphere. These type of goods require a proper ventilated system in order to be transported from one place to another. Special containers are employed to achieve this purpose.

Increase in population is a major factor driving the perishable goods transportation market. Rapid rise in population is fueling the demand for the daily-need items exponentially. Several daily need items can be classified as perishable goods. These type of goods are primarily produced outside urban and semi-urban areas; however, their demand is primarily from urban areas. This requires transportation of such items on a daily basis. These are factors propelling the perishable goods transportation market. Food wastage, owing to spoilage, drives the need for food preservation for longer duration in order to deal with the rising food shortage. Vehicles that transport fish and meat products are equipped with refrigeration and insulation systems that are capable of maintain temperatures of less than 0 ºF for frozen foods and lower than 45 ºF for iced seafood. Moreover, these shipping vehicles are designed to facilitate proper flow of refrigerated air over the stored goods.

The global perishable goods transportation market can be segmented based on type of product, mode of transportation, and region.

Based on type of product, the perishable goods transportation market can be divided into meat, fish and seafood, dairy and frozen desserts, vegetables and fruits, and bakery and confectionery. For meat, fish, and seafood the inner-room temperature should be maintained at temperature less than 20 degree Celsius, and there is need of regular circulation of refrigerated air. For frozen products, the temperature needs to be maintained below the freezing point.

The choice of mode of transportation for perishable goods depends on the distance the product needs to be transported, type of good, and conditions under which product needs to be transported. Based on mode of transportation, the perishable goods transportation market can be segregated into sea, air, rail, and road transportation. Globally, road transportation is highly preferred to transport goods within the boundary of the region. Sea route is highly preferred for transport of perishable goods from one continent to the other.

Based on geography, the perishable goods transportation market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (ROW). Asia Pacific accounts for a major share of the global perishable goods transportation market, owing to the large population, more land, higher demand from consumers, and the expansion of agriculture and service sectors, leading to an increased production of goods, especially in China and India.

Global players operating in global perishable goods transportation market include COSCO SHIPPING, Stevens Transport, C.H. Robinson, Hanson Logistics, Maersk Line, Maestro Reefers, NYK Line, Hapag-Lloyd, Bay & Bay, CMA CGM, Swift Transportation, K Line Logistics, Ingersoll Rand, MOL, Weber Logistics, MCT Transportation, Africa Express Line, CRST International, Kyowa Shipping, Orient Overseas Container Line, VersaCold, FST Logisitics, CSAV, and Geest Line.