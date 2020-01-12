Real-Time Analytics Market Report to Share Key Aspects of the Industry with the details of Influence Factors

MarketResearchReports.Biz announces addition of new report “Real-Time Analytics Market – Global Industry Trend Analysis 2012 to 2017 and Forecast 2017 – 2025” to its database.

The ability to analyze and act on data is gaining importance in any business organization. The changing demand of customers, generate the need to examine data quickly. With the increasing volumes and complexity of data, the requirement of analysis to conclude is increasing. In order to manage vast quantities of data and make decisions, the need to analyze data in real time has raised. Real-time analytics is the capability to use data and resources related to it in real time that is as soon as the data enters the system. By utilizing this method, the information is available to organizations almost immediately which enhances the running of an institution. Real-time analytics is also termed as dynamic analysis. In this process, some patterns are defined to provide meaning to business. The analysts of an enterprise collect valuable information by sorting through and analyzing that data.

Real-Time Analytics market: Drivers and Restraints

With the help of real-time analytics, an entity can quickly process and interpret data and have up-to-the-minute information about customers of an enterprise. This enables the company to take decisions rapidly thereby increasing the efficiency of an organization. Also, the changes made in any processing of an organization can immediately be reflected its employees. Such factors are increasing the adoption rate of the technology and thus drives the growth of real-time analytics market.

The implementation of real-time analytics changes the traditional working strategy of an organization since the time taken to receive information and updates changes from some days to mini seconds. Also, a lot of investments needs to be done to deploy this system in an organization. Such factors bring challenges in the adoption and growth of real-time analytics in the market.

Increase in use of real-time analytics in artificial intelligence and emerging technologies of the Internet of Things (IoT) are the significant trends in the market.

Real-Time Analytics market: Segmentation

Segmentation based on end-user of Real-Time Analytics in Market:

BFSI

Manufacturing

Media and Entertainment

Government

Retail and Wholesale

Military

Warehouses

Scientific Analysis

Segmentation based on supporting technology of Real-Time Analytics in Market:

Processing in memory

In-database analytics

Data warehouse appliances

In-memory analytics

Massively parallel programming

Real-Time Analytics market: Competitive Landscape

The key players in the market are Microsoft Corporation, SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, Informatica Corporation, Amdocs Corporation, Infosys Limited, Google LLC, Impetus Technologies and MongoDB, Inc.

Regional Overview

North America is expected to be the largest market for Real-Time Analytics market. The majority of real-time analytics vendors such as Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, and IBM Corporation are based in North America region. This is attributed to increasing volumes and importance of data in an organization. The market is anticipated to grow in Europe region due to the presence of other market vendors like SAP SE and few others in the region.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Global Real-Time Analytics Market Segments

Global Real-Time Analytics Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2012 – 2016

Global Real-Time Analytics Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2027

Supply & Demand Value Chain for Real-Time Analytics Market

Global Real-Time Analytics Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved in Real-Time Analytics Market

Real-Time Analytics Technology

Value Chain of Sales Performance Management solutions

Global Real-Time Analytics Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for Global Real-Time Analytics Market includes

North America Real-Time Analytics Market US Canada

Latin America Real-Time Analytics Market Argentina Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America

Western Europe Real-Time Analytics Market Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic Benelux Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Real-Time Analytics Market Poland Russia

Asia Pacific Real-Time Analytics Market Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ) China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan Real-Time Analytics Market

The Middle East and Africa Real-Time Analytics Market GCC Countries North Africa South Africa Rest of MEA



MRR.BIZ has been compiled in-depth market research data in the report after exhaustive primary and secondary research. Our team of able, experienced in-house analysts has collated the information through personal interviews and study of industry databases, journals, and reputable paid sources.

The report provides the following information:

Tailwinds and headwinds molding the market’s trajectory

Market segments based on products, technology, and applications

Prospects of each segment

Overall current and possible future size of the market

Growth pace of the market

Competitive landscape and key players’ strategies

The main aim of the report is to:

Enable key stakeholder’s in the market bet right on it

Understand the opportunities and pitfalls awaiting them

Assess the overall growth scope in the near term

Strategize effectively with respect to production and distribution

