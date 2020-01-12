SEX TOYS MARKET 2019 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH ANALYSIS AND FORECAST TO 2025

Sex toys are sexual stimulation devices that are used to enhance sexual pleasure and create a memorable experience for individuals.

The retail outlets and specialty stores segment include adult specialty stores, drug stores, and others. The increasing number of point of purchases such as retail outlets and specialty stores is encouraging consumers to purchase sex toys such as bondage gear. The sex toys market will witness considerable growth in this segment throughout the estimated period due to the availability of a wide range of products at these stores and the increased commercialization of sex toys.

The rising exposure of sex toys such as vibrators through media is resulting in an increased purchase volume of these toys in the forthcoming years. This is encouraging several start-ups to introduce game-changing products with disruptive technologies such as wearable adult vibrators. The demand for adult vibrators will continue to grow for the next few years due to the changing perception of people toward sex toys and this in turn, will increase the sex toys market value.

The global Sex Toys market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Sex Toys volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Sex Toys market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

