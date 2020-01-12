Sexually Transmitted Disease Drugs Market is Expanding at a 11.2% CAGR between 2017 and 2025

Global Sexually Transmitted Diseases Drug Market: Snapshot

Sexually transmitted diseases (STDs), also referred as venereal diseases are infections that can pass from person to person during sex. These diseases are caused mainly due to bacteria, viruses, and / or parasites. Sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) often go undiagnosed because these infections usually do not exhibit visual symptoms. Changes in urination, Pain during sex, unusual discharge from the penis, abnormal vaginal discharge or bleeding, bumps or sores, pain in the pelvic or abdominal region, burning or itching in the vaginal area are most common symptoms for sexually transmitted diseases (STDs).

These all symptoms help to diagnose sexually transmitted diseases (STDs). Nucleic Acid Amplification Tests (NAAT), direct fluorescent tests and others test recommended by healthcare specialist to confirm sexually transmitted diseases (STDs). Chlamydia, gonorrhea, HIV/AIDS, Human papillomavirus infection and syphilis are the most common types of sexually transmitted diseases (STDs. As per WHO 2015 report, near about 1.1 billion people had sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) other than HIV/AIDS. About 500 million people were infected with either chlamydia, gonorrhea syphilis or trichomoniasis. At least 250 million women suffering from human papillomavirus while 530 million case find with genital herpes.

Hospital Segment to Turn Lucrative, Fuelling Demand for Sexually Transmitted Disease Drugs

The global market for sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) drug is expanding significantly, owing to increased chances of infection led by increase in the life expectancy of people across the globe. Rise in incidences of unprotected sex has led to an increase in the prevalence of sexually transmitted diseases. A driving factor for the sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) drug is rising initiatives by governments and multiple agencies drawn up guidelines or recommendations for sexually transmitted diseases (STDs). Low voluntary screening rate for sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) is major restrain for this market.

The global sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) drug market can be segmented on the basis of disease type, therapy class, distribution channel, and region. On the bases of disease type, sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) drug market can be further segmented into chlamydia, gonorrhea, syphilis, human papillomavirus infection, HIV/AIDS and others. According to therapy class sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) drug market can be segmented into antibiotics, antiviral, vaccines and others. In terms of distribution channel, the sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) drug market can be segmented into hospitals pharmacies, retail pharmacies, online pharmacies and others. In terms of revenue, the hospitals segment held a significant share of the sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) drug market in 2016.

Rising Demand from Developing Economies to Support Market’s Expansion in Asia Pacific

In terms of region, the global sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) drug market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is the leading market for sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) drug market, followed by Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In terms of revenue, the U.S. holds a major share of the sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) drug market in North America. The market in Europe is expanding rapidly, due to increase in the patient population, especially in UK, Germany. Moreover, the market in Asia Pacific and Latin America is projected to expand significantly in the near future. Developing economies such as China and Japan are projected to contribute to growth of the market in APAC between 2017 and 2025, due to better health care infrastructure, economic growth, increase in the number of insurance payers, growth of the private health care sector, and increasing education awareness.

Key players operating in the global sexually transmitted diseases drug market are Pfizer INC, Hoffmann La Roche, Bayer Healthcare, Eli Lilly, Johnson & Johnson, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. AbbVie, Inc., Gilead Sciences, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, and Merck & Co., Inc

