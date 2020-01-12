Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems Market Key Strategies and Financial Overview 2019-2025

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems Market Size, Future Forecast, Key Manufacturers and Industrial Opportunities to 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.



Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems Market report includes Overview, classification, industry value, price, cost and gross profit. It also offers in-intensity insight of the Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems industry masking all vital parameters along with, Drivers, Market Trends, Market Dynamics , Opportunities, Competitive Landscape, Price and Gross Margin, Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems market Share via Region, New Challenge Feasibility Evaluation, Analysis and Guidelines on New mission Investment.

This report presents the worldwide Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

Automatic Fare Collection System (AFC) is a contactless smartcard-based end-to-end solution for fare collection and payment. The state-of-the-art solution is uniquely designed with the demand of revenue services for modern transit operation in mind.

Furthermore, with the advent of smartcard technology and proliferation of its business applications, AFC also enables transit operators to expand revenue opportunities, exploit the benefits of payment integration with other transit operators as well as non-transit service providers.

AFC System consists of Central Computer System, Station Computer System and Station Equipment.

Central Computer System

Central Computer System is the AFC management center which is responsible for generating reports, receiving ticketing data from station computer, sending control command, downloading system parameter and ticket price list to station computer.

Station Computer System

The primary role of the Station Computer is to provide the usage data collection, downloading of fare related parameters to the AFC equipment; control, monitoring and management of the AFC equipment. Its secondary role is to provide the station reports (if required) and support the sales office and customer service. It is able to function independently should there be a failure in the communication link with the central computer.

Station Equipment

These are all the front-end equipment/devices, which are used to serve the commuter. These consist of Ticket Vending Machines, Fare Gates, Booking Office Machines, Mobile and Hand-Held Terminals and Ticket Recharging Machines etc. Typically the requirement for each implementation may vary in terms of the quantity of the equipment/devices.

Smart Cards

Smart Cards generally support faster and more flexible fare collection systems. Contactless or Proximity Smart Cards permit faster processing times than magnetic stripe cards or contact smart cards. They also facilitate processing of differentiated fare structures such as time-based and distance-based fare structures and fare integration across several modes and operators. A hybrid or “dual-interface” smart card can expand the application of smart cards beyond transit.

This report focus on the Station Equipment (terminal equipment) of Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection System.

Of the major players of Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems, Cubic Corporation maintained its first place in the ranking in 2017. Cubic Corporation accounted for 21.39% of the Global Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems revenue market share in 2017. Other players accounted for 13.00 % and 12.41 %, including The Nippon Signal and Omron Corporation.

On the basis of product type, the Validator segment is projected to account for the largest revenue share during the forecast period; this segment was estimated to account for 83.74 % revenue share in 2017.

In the applications, the Off-Board segment was estimated to account for the highest revenue share of 93.51% in 2017 and is expected to gain significant market share by the end of 2025.

The Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems market was valued at 870 Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach 1700 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period.

In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Cubic Corporation

The Nippon Signal

Omron Corporation

Scheidt & Bachmann

Thales Group

INIT

Huaming

Xerox

GFI Genfare

LECIP

Shanghai Potevio Company Limited

Gunnebo

GMV

Huahong Jitong

GRG Banking

Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems Breakdown Data by Type

Farebox

Ticket Vending Machines (TVM)

Validator

Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems Breakdown Data by Application

Off-Board

On-Board



Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Smart Cards Automated Fare Collection Systems manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

