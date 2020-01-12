Snus Market – Introduction of New Innovative Products

Snus is a moist tobacco-based product, commonly made in Sweden, and is sold in Nordic countries such as Finland and Norway. It is consumed orally by placing it behind the upper or lower lip for extended periods. It contains larger amount of nicotine than cigarettes, is highly addictive and is served as a smokeless product. Snus is manufactured from a mixture of dried tobacco leaves and salt, and is moistened with hot water vapor. The finished product should be stored in the refrigerator since it contains about 50% water. It is available in loose or in portions form in the market. Consumption of snus harms health and can cause cancer and lead to death. Selling of snus is illegal in all the European Union countries except Sweden and Denmark.

Snus is gaining popularity in the U.S., since it has been witnessed as the alternative to chewing, smoking and dipping tobacco. However, manufacturers of snus in the U.S. do not utilize the same production standards or same ingredients as Swedish snus and typically utilize significant amounts of sweeteners. The product is a variant of dry snuff and is popular since 18th century in Sweden and has been sold since 1822. It is not a fermented product but is steam-pasteurized which helps in preventing bacteria forming in the box.

Growing popularity of smokeless tobacco products and increasing consumption of snus as an alternative to cigarettes across the globe is expected to drive the snus market over the forecast period. Furthermore, introduction of new innovative flavors of the product is also projected to fuel the market growth.

Key players are also investing in the snus market to create awareness about their product which has less health damaging properties and is a better alternative to cigarettes. This is also expected to influence the snus market growth positively across the globe. According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the consumption of smokeless tobacco has increased significantly and is anticipated to drive the snus market growth in the coming years. Furthermore, growing awareness among consumers about using snus instead of other tobacco products is also expected to spur the market growth.

The global snus market is classified based on product and distribution channel. In terms of product, the snus market can be segmented into loose snus and portion snus. The loose snus segment is expected to dominate the market in terms of revenue over the forecast period. Based on distribution channel, the snus market is segregated into tobacco stores, supermarkets, and online.

