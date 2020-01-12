Sonar Systems Market – Competition & Companies Analysis, Forecast 2018 to 2023

The global sonar systems market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period due to the increase in demand for sonar systems by the naval forces in emerging economies. Defense authorities across the world are focused on purchasing advanced sonar systems, especially in countries that are currently involved in conflicts and territorial disputes. Due to the increasing number of conflicts, the naval forces use sonar systems to enhance anti-submarine warfare capabilities, which is driving market growth.

Market Scenario:

The global sonar systems market has been segmented by type, installation, application, and region. On the basis of type, the global sonar systems market has been divided into active sonar and passive sonar. The active sonar segment is expected to lead the market during the forecast period. Active sonar systems are largely used for navigation, diver communication and fish finding purpose. The passive sonar segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing use of passive sonar to detect and destroy enemy ships, submarines, and underwater mines by militaries globally.

Based on installation, the market has been classified as vessel mounted, hand-held and pole mounted, towed, UUV, and others . The vessel mounted segment held the largest share of the global sonar systems market in 2017 due to the widespread adoption of sonar systems by naval forces for vessels. However, the UUV segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the increasing use UUVs sonar system for hydrographic survey, surveillance.

Regional Analysis:

The global sonar systems market has been analyzed for five key regions—North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

North America held largest share of the global sonar systems market in 2017 due to significant increase in defence spending in the US and Canada. Likewise, ongoing improvement in sensor technologies of passive and active sonar in the US is also expected to drive the demand for sonar systems during the review period.

Europe is one of the leading markets for sonar systems owing to rising demand in the UK, France, Russia, and Germany. The growth of the regional market can be attributed to the procurement of sonar to upgrade naval vessels.

Key Players:

The key players in the global sonar systems market are Atlas Elektronik (Germany), Kongsberg Gruppen (Norway), L3 (US), Lockheed Martin (US), Northrop Grumman (US), Raytheon (US), Sonardyne (UK), Teledyne (US), Thales Group (France), and Ultra Electronics (UK).

Scope of the Report:

This study provides an overview of the global sonar systems market, tracking three market segments across five geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume, and share for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years in each region. The scope of the study segments the sonar systems market by type, installation, application, and region.

